Two Saturdays back as I was on my way to The Facts office, I stopped in a local grocery store to buy some essentials for the house and resupply my desk snack drawer, which I would consider to be equally essential. I ran this errand sporting an original Brazoria County Strong shirt, the ones we sold a couple life-altering catastrophes ago.
As I passed a mask-wearing man in the aisle, he looked at my shirt and said, “I love our newspaper. You guys keep doing what you’re doing.”
The unexpected compliment threw me off my shopping game. I offered some thanks and walked right past the egg drop soup mix my wife would be expecting me to bring home.
I also knew at the time what he and other readers would learn last Sunday, that we weren’t going to be able to keep going as we had been. They would have the traditional newspaper delivered to their driveways less often.
Except, we will still be doing what we have been, just going about it differently.
Much like an empty-nester who downsizes their home, we will be making some consolidations and moving around the furniture as we move from seven print editions a week to five, starting with our new Weekend Edition that will hit newsstands and driveways Saturday morning.
In addition to doubling up on comics and puzzles in both the weekend and Tuesday editions, we are expanding our weekend Brazos Life section to give regular features a new home and add a new one — Sunday Sermons. We are working with local pastors of various denominations to provide their weekly inspirational message on a rotational basis, roughly once every six weeks. These proved very popular after churches opted not to have in-person services during the pandemic, and we want to continue providing them to readers.
Weekend Life also will include longtime columnist Buddy Scott and our church directory, along with Book Beat, the Color Me Posh coloring feature and a double dose of Dear Abby.
With the elimination of the Monday print edition, the popular Brazos Tales by Marie Beth Jones needed a new home, and it now will regularly appear in the Wednesday Brazos Life section. Fellow Monday columnist Don Newbury and The Idle American will be part of every Tuesday’s edition.
As for our Opinions page, Acclaims and a Shame, a Monday staple, will move to Fridays, providing a bright spot to wrap up the week. The remainder of the schedule will be largely the same for both syndicated columnists — Ross Ramsey on Tuesdays, Byron York on Thursdays and Lynn Ashby on Fridays — with cartoonists Lisa Benson on Tuesday and Friday, Michael Ramirez on Wednesday and weekends and Robert Ariail and Jeff Stahler sharing the Thursday spot.
Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz and yours truly will weigh in on Sundays and Wednesdays, respectively.
As has been the case through much of the pandemic, we can promise there is one thing we will be devoting less space to, and that’s the daily political slimefests. There are plenty of avenues for Brazoria County residents to follow national and world events, and we want to devote the valuable space we have available to telling your stories from your towns and neighborhoods. And that is what we intend to do.
We will do that both in the five days we produce a print edition, plus special Sunday and Monday features and breaking news reports that will be exclusive to thefacts.com.
One of the things we tell our kids is they shouldn’t just have jobs, but they should find what they are good at and passionate about. We have a team at The Facts — not just in the newsroom but everywhere in the building — that is passionate about being part of this community and delivering what matters to its residents. That will not diminish.
All of us will keep doing what we’re doing, and we do it out of love for our readers and our communities.
(1) entry
I knew that liberal gibberish was going to hurt circulation (sarc)
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.