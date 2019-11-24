It’s usually family that trumps other factors when people make major life decisions. But not everyone is blessed to have one of those.
Families can be formed in a number of ways, and they don’t always have to be based on blood. They can develop over time and in unique ways, but when a family takes the leap of making that developed relationship a legal reality, it’s a sign of commitment that can’t be easily shaken.
This year’s Brazoria County Adoption Day, much like in the past, was an emotional experience for everyone in the room.
The event, which made its first return since 2015, celebrated 16 adoptions at County-Court-At-Law No. 3 Judge Jeremy Warren’s courtroom. He and other judges performed adoptions as quickly as possible to grow those families in a single day.
“It’s the happiest day for the families and the children,” Warren said, adding that it’s an amazing experience.
CPS, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Angleton Exchange Club, Brazoria County Alliance for Children, Counseling Connections, Gulf Coast CASA and the district attorney’s office donated items including toys, blankets and gift cards to welcome the children to their official families.
What can be stories of paperwork are turned into celebrations with familiar company when the county hosts the event.
Some of the families legally formed Nov. 15 had already existed, but the celebration marked the beginning of children’s journeys with new last names and a sense of official belonging they have likely desired for a long time.
In previous years, there either weren’t any or not enough adoptions to host the event. This year’s 16 adoptions brought heartwarming conclusions to so many families’ searches for each other.
That the county can host an event like this shows promise that there is hope for families looking to become whole and will hopefully inspire others to seek similar experiences.
