The h oliday season is highlighted by cheer and joy, but residents are not immune from moments of misfortune and tragedy during that time.
Just this week, fires broke out at two homes and an apartment complex, displacing three dozen residents.
But people should be comforted by the outpouring of support and kindness that has dampened the weight of these misfortunes this week, from notifying first responders of the fire to making sure they land back on their feet.
Firefighters from neighboring communities pitched in at each blaze, working to put out the flames. But even before that, many neighbors were doing what they could to help.
A fire that ignited in a garage near Bastrop Bayou caught the attention of neighbors, who attempted to put out the fire before emergency responders made it to the scene. When those efforts were unsuccessful, they turned their attention to protecting neighboring houses, according to Steve Teel, grabbing water hoses and watering down the buildings.
After a fire consumed a manufactured home in Jones Creek, the village stepped up to start collecting clothes, toiletries and other items that will help the family back on its feet.
A fire at Vanderbilt Apartments in Clute displaced 34 residents and their pets, but they were quickly relocated to other available apartment units. Clute Emergency Management and the Salvation Army opened the Hester Event Center to coordinate donations and feed families the following Friday.
Then this week, the Brazoria County Dream Center and Mattress Firm put together a bedding package for the displaced residents, allowing the families to lay their heads on comfortable beds Christmas Eve.
It’s too easy to look at these events and provide hopeful words of encouragement on social media platforms. How residents and cities responded to the emergencies lays bare the character of Brazoria County, which is a place of action when the chips are down.
There were many firefighters this week, and not all of them wore uniforms.
The ways in which Brazoria County residents step up to help each other when bad luck strikes should continue to amaze and inspire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.