ACCLAIM
Anyone with an office job knows the same tasks with the same coworkers every weekday can become dull. Getting out of the office and doing something fun and different is a great way to re-energize and bond employees.
Businesses have a wonderful opportunity to do that at the Center for Business/Industry Training at Brazosport College’s Escape the Swamp experience for business teams.
“It started off in an innovation renovation initiative that we were going to undertake here,” CBIT Director Madonna Adams said. “In that initiative, we were just thinking of new, out-of-the-box opportunities that we could offer to the community and our clients here.”
The escape room, which will require a group to work together and solve a series of puzzles in order to be let out of the room in an allotted amount of time, is intended to improve intraoffice communication.
It’s likely the center’s intraoffice communication improved by creating this activity for others. They designed the room to look like a swamp — fitting for the Brazosport Gators — and a team within a team designed the puzzles. It’s impressive the team came up with ideas for puzzles that will be challenging and fun for the people solving them.
In the end, even if they fail, business teams will feel closer — literally, since they were trapped in a room together, and figuratively, since they worked together to get out.
Some readers were disappointed this experience is only offered for businesses, but that just shows how much potential the Brazosport area still has. Maybe a public escape room will open soon.
ACCLAIM
Valentine’s tradition great for building community
Employees of assisted-living facilities should be commended for what they do to make residents feel special every day. But each Valentine’s Day, Country Village Care goes above and beyond to crown residents king and queen for the week at its Valentine’s Coronation Ceremony.
The facility has done the ceremony for 36 years, and County Judge Matt Sebesta has done the coronations for several years. This makes the event special for the residents, their families and their friends who chose them to receive the awards.
“Throughout the week, the individuals who were selected will get to wear their crowns to special events,” Director Sara Richards said.
The event is one of their many efforts to create a sense of community and fun at Country Village, Activities Director Erica Maddox said, and that extends well beyond the care center’s grounds.
A former NASA employee, Queen Annette Bedell was selected for her demeanor and reputation as “a true ray of sunshine,” Sebesta said. Barbara Foley, one of the facility’s most active residents, was selected as the second queen of the day.
A former Army veteran and engineer, Carl Wagner Jr. earned a crown as a king. The other king was Reynaldo Garza, who shares the love at Country Village by cooking for friends and teaching others to speak Spanish.
These residents deserve recognition and it’s admirable of Country Village and the community to come together and give it.
A SHAME
‘Hookers for Jesus’ not best pick for federal funding
Brazoria County residents know human trafficking is a serious problem that affects all communities. So in theory, the Department of Justice giving more than $1 million to anti-trafficking groups should be something laudable.
But this money went to two groups, Hookers for Jesus and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation, a whistleblower complaint revealed. The department gave to these groups rather than highly recommended, established anti-trafficking groups, according to national media reports.
Hookers for Jesus does work to legitimately help sex-trafficking victims, but is criticized for its strictly Christian rules that can exclude many people in need.
The Lincoln Tubman Foundation was barely established upon receiving this funding. It was founded in 2018.
A quick Google search reveals many worthy groups that could use this funding, including Polaris or Unbound Houston, which operates in Brazoria County. The money could do more good in these group members’ hands.
