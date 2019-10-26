Rhonda Holcomb
The DA sure loves to use the word repugnant. You know what I find repugnant? The smell of dirty politics. I would love to read the Texas Rangers’ findings. If he in fact did nothing illegal, then it seems to me that the released findings would clear up the stinky air surrounding the decision by the DA.
Lisa Flowerree Bigon
It is just another day in FB Land: experts in law abound. It’s impossible for some to realize that they did not graduate from law school, pass the bar or enter practice, and yet they seem to always know when charges can or can’t be placed on a citizen! … If there was enough evidence, Yenne would nail him to the wall. If you’ve ever met her, you’d know that she doesn’t play games or favorites. But, of course, all these armchair lawyers know the laws and how to prosecute a criminal. Just leave the job to the professionals.
Ryan Vennell
I’m very pleased to see he won’t be running again. It was amazing how fast his true colors showed the second he became the House speaker. What an utter disappointment.
LinMarie Garsee
This is best. Mr. Bonnen may have begun with good intentions in mind but has made some very poor decisions of late. I wish him well.
Frank Jones
Casting stones is easy; we have all made a bad decision in our lives.
Brian Richardson
This community needs to pray we can find an honest person to replace him. This man has been wrong for representing us from day one.
Dean King
He can see the writing on the wall.
Penny Freeman
May his shame be an example to all who seek power, and not truth, in service to their community. Pride cometh before the fall.
Susan Parsons Garlington
Even though he was caught being a sleezebag, his office is still trying to blame others for Bonnen’s own actions. I personally don’t care for Sullivan and think he’s involved in an ultra-conservative plan to get GOP extremists in office. However, Bonnen should own up to his behavior. Sad.
Akil Ballard
Look at God work miraculous wonders.
William Hunt
Good riddance.
Michelle Ready
The very definition of quid pro quo! It’s pronounced “resign, and we won’t prosecute.”
Clint Hagemeier
Funny, I was deep in prayer for his downfall if he was guilty of what he’s been blamed. (I say if, because there’s been no trial, so in the eyes of the law he should be considered innocent until proven guilty). He doesn’t represent his constituents properly and needs to be replaced.
AMP
Another example of the need for term limits for all elected offices. I can’t recall any long-term officials who haven’t lost sight of the fact that are elected to represent, not rule. I didn’t think Bonnen would, but I guess this proves my point.
Roman Sebesta
Used to be a great leader until over the past few years; turned to user of the system.
John Moore
For decades he claimed to have led the fight to lower property taxes, yet my property tax only rises, never is it lowered. Obviously a failure or a liar.
Larry Guthrie
Jeri Yenne has been our district attorney for a long time, and she has never let politics come into play in any decisions she’s made. I fully support her!
Keith Wailes
“Withdraw your bid for reelection and we won’t prosecute.” #abovethelaw
Libby Davis
That’s because Yenni is in the same boat as Bonnen when it comes to integrity.
Danny Terrill
The good news is now I don’t have to vote against him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.