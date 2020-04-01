One of the most fascinating childhood tidbits I have shared with our mostly Texas-raised staff members past and present has to do with how we kept our feet dry in the winter.
Before putting our feet into the 12-pound chunks of molded rubber with the clanky metal clasps, Mom would force us to stick our feet into empty plastic bags from loaves of bread. Mom had the bread wrappers collected on the counter like people do with plastic grocery bags now, ready to grab one at the first sign of a child reaching for a boot.
In retrospect, this was genius, recycling plastic waste before it became popular. The plastic kept the water from melted snow from making your socks wet, which kept your feet from getting wet, which helped them stay warm and we could play outside for hours. That staying active for hours was important on school snow days. It saved us for boredom.
Kids in Brazoria County don’t have blizzards to keep them occupied as they take an extended break from in-school learning. They can’t build snowmen or snow forts to keep their minds occupied. Of course, they also don’t have driveways to shovel, so it all balances out.
What they do have are more ways to occupy themselves than we could ever have dreamed of in mid-1970s Northeast Ohio. We had five TV channels, some of which didn’t work until Dad went up on the roof to knock snow off the antenna. We would erase the answers from our puzzle books so we could do the puzzles again. My favorite “Encyclopedia Brown” detective books would get their 12th reading.
We also didn’t have to be ordered to stay home. We didn’t have much choice. Our rear-wheel-drive, wood-panel station wagon was no match for the foot of snow covering the roads.
Yet during this pandemic, when going to the store could mean others — or yourself — becoming deathly ill, kids and adults alike can’t manage to occupy themselves enough with their 150-channel cable package, unlimited internet access and computer games to keep their butts in their massage recliner.
A public relations email of the type I normally ignore flowed in Tuesday morning designating Texas as the state most complaining about boredom since the onset of coronavirus restrictions. Put together by the Fitbug online wellness site, it is based on geotagged Twitter data since March 1, tracking complaints and hashtags about boredom or being bored due to self-isolation, social distancing and business closures caused by COVID-19. Over 2 million tweets were tracked.
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas, including the whining. Oklahoma, Hawaii, California and Georgia round out the top five on the list of top complainers, according to Fitbug’s data.
Not surprisingly, the hate-to-be-Lone Star State also ranked first in the level of drinking and among the leaders in marijuana use during the coronavirus crisis. Anything to pass the time.
Among the least-bored states, incidentally, is West Virginia, where they are much more accustomed to not having diddly to do but stare at coal nuggets slipping down the mountainside.
There is nothing pleasant about this crisis. It is destroying lives and many aspects of our way of life in Texas. The sooner we do something about curbing its spread — by staying put in our homes and doing nothing — the sooner we can get back to complaining about the normal, insignificant stuff.
A famous quote, whose source isn’t known, seems apt for these times: “As you breathe right now, another takes his last. So stop complaining and learn to live with what you have.”
Stay safe, and be grateful you have a place to be safe in, even if it’s a boring one.
