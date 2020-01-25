When President Donald Trump opened the door for individual states to turn down the opportunity to participate in a refugee resettlement, most other states opted to keep their doors open.
But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took a different approach, instead informing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the state would choose to focus its efforts on residents already living in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.
Online, the news likely elicited many gasps and disappointed sighs, but anyone who knows a thing or two about Texas really shouldn’t be surprised.
The state, which shares a 1,954-mile border with Mexico, has long been a magnet for outsiders looking to escape hardships, violence and poverty in other lands find a new lease on life in the U.S. Even though they most likely didn’t have to navigate an ocean to enter the country when they reach Texas, they often can still be classified as refugees escaping violence in their home countries.
Texas struggles more than most states because of its location along the Mexican border, and its residents made it clear long ago they have no issue with turning away refugees who show up on the state’s doorstep.
But the state is also a leader in resettlement. According to the Texas Tribune, Texas welcomed about 7,500 people per year between 2013 and 2017.
Abbott’s point about focusing on the people already in the state isn’t surprising because Texas takes on many refugees, both by choice and unwillingly. The state’s resources can only go so far, and many of its residents chose to live here to enjoy low taxes and a government that stays out of their way. Rejecting settlement of more refugees, while cold, protects the state from having to ask for more resources from its already established residents.
Is it the right answer? Maybe not, but it might also not be up to Abbott. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump policy Abbott was taking advantage of to prevent refugees from resettling in the state. The decision might not stick, and even Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has expressed some reservations about the decision.
Abbott opting Texas out of taking in more of the world’s tired, hungry and poor isn’t surprising. Disappointing to many? Yes, but Abbott’s responsibility isn’t to people who don’t live in Texas. He was elected governor of the state, and until he isn’t, he serves the people who voted him into office.
