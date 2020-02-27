Does evil exist?
John the Baptist lost his head when he did not hesitate to expose the immortality of Herod and chose to die a martyr’s death rather than compromise his convictions.
Because of a promise that was not kept, a band of Cheyenne Indians in 1878 who were starved to near extinction on an inhospitable reservation broke out and set off on an Exodus to their distant ancestral homeland, defying the government and pursued by the U.S. Army, which revived old hatreds and the threat of war.
Mahatma Gandhi used civil disobedience to confront English colonial nationalism in India and was imprisoned for many years, upon many occasions.
In South Africa, the ideology of apartheid, which means “apartness,” was incorporated by the National Party government. Apartheid cruelly and forcibly separated people and had a fearsome state apparatus to punish those that disagreed. This social system based on racial superiority and fear was not justification for apartheid, but explains how people were thinking. Opponents to the regime such as Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko expressed their beliefs that black people needed to rid themselves of any sense of racial inferiority and railed against being kept just above destitution because they were “non-white” and for that they were imprisoned or killed.
Of course evil exists. We either know about it or have seen it. Ever since Donald Trump became president, I have watched my country become more and more divisive, and because so many people fail to respect truth, our government has regressed to a lower moral standard. It can’t be denied that during his campaign and as president, Trump has lied deliberately and repeatedly and has obstructed and denied known facts. When the opposition has objected to his mendacity and deception, they were antagonized for doing so.
We expect politicians to lie, but we must be wary because Adolph Hitler was the first one who made lying to the people into a policy, and now Trump is following suit. We must not be morally indifferent and allow ourselves to be gullible.
America cannot go on living on falsehoods and deceptions and be a great country. We must break away from the mentality of wanting to hear only what we want to hear, incapable of judgment, indifferent to fact. We must not support those politicians that please lobbyists like the NRA and who are literally owned by them (I sense a snicker).
Also we must support those candidates who will do something to refrain the industries and corporations whose goal is to make vast and immediate profits from destabilizing the climate and destroying the environment with pollution. We must not give up on a long-range view for this country and not think about consequences like cause and effect.
In order to see that emperor Trump has no clothes on, do we really have to wait for an ordinary teenage girl like Greta Thunberg, who summoned the courage to speak truth to power and became the most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet to say so? Or must the inner brat in me continue to pipe up? If so, people are in for a lot of visions of a nude Donald Trump.
(4) entries
BWHAAAA. Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong in you. Nowhere in your rant did you give a specific example of President Trumps actions that would compare to the most evil people in world history. The divisiveness has came from those who have wet their pants ever since our beloved president was elected. Instead of living with the voters choice, the leftists/globalist have done nothing but riot, destroy public property, assault people and attempt to murder people who support our galant President. Meanwhile the leftists embedded in our government have made up lies, and used those lies to try to overthrow the president. They used those lies to obtain illegal warrants and destroy good people's lives. These are left overs from the previous Banana republic president's administration. So go find your safe place. It's going to be another long 4 years for you and your ilk
What a bunch of bull. But he is right about one thing and that's the moral decay brought on by the Democrats. Who would have ever thought they would vote down a bill to protect a born alive baby at birth? Who would have thought the Democrat party would support men in women's sports and allow men in women's restrooms and locker rooms? Hang on folks, they are about to stoop to a new low in their effort to get rid of President Trump.
What a waste of digital space. Mr. Kaw do really think Adolf Hitler was the first horrible leader? Ever heard of the Crusades or Attila the Hun? Goodness man I hope your weren't educated in Brazoria County. Greta Thunberg, really? Aiming a little low for your hero's aren't ya? I've asked you global warming alarmist this more than once, but I'll ask you again. I've lived in the area for 57 years and I still travel the Blue Water highway back and for the to Galveston. Where is the rise in sea levels I'm supposed to be breathlessly worried about? I suggest your read Titus and stop spewing your hate of President Trump and this country.
Kaw is a blinded lost soul. Why did he overlook Obama’s massive lies to millions on healthcare economy , Iran , IRS scandal and other immoral activities
Be careful Mr Kaw refereeing Christian works
Do you know what God said about murdered of innocent children as the Jews once did in their history of idol worshipping? He would send wrath upon those who have blood on their hands. So your party worships abortion on demand. Now we see dems take it to another level. Killing a delivered live baby that survived abortion. 60 million babies killed by you and your party and you reference John the Baptist’s??
The dems have been demagoguing those whom they disagree with for decades . They have no moral concern if it’s true or not. Just personal destruction like they tried on Kavanagh. All were lies and set up by Boxer
They have been doing the same since Trump took office. What you dems and leftist don’t like is he fights back so you call him divisive
Obama was the most divisive Prez we’ve had in decades. He reignited racial, sexual and class warfare. All part of Alinskys and communist manifesto playbooks
Mr Kaw try really reading Jesus word then review your own party
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.