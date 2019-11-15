It’s that time of year again, when a distant cough can send shivers down people’s spines.
Flu season rears its head each year, sending coworkers home and making people vigilant about using hand sanitizer. But there is a secret weapon to fighting the flu that too many people avoid, despite its ease of access: the flu shot.
Receiving a flu shot is not only the responsible thing to do for one’s self. It’s something that helps communities as a whole. What might be one person with the flu can quickly spread if too few people received a shot to prevent catching the sickness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults 65 and older and children younger than two are among those facing the highest risks of contracting the flu. But other factors, such as asthma, neurological conditions, blood disorders, chronic lung diseases, heart diseases and other disorders can put people at risk for complications from the flu.
For people who might not be able to receive the vaccine and might face complications, such as those with autoimmune diseases, neglecting to get a flu shot can put them at greater risk.
“In my personal and professional experience, I feel like everyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu shot,” registered nurse Misty Linnett said. “This is to help build antibodies in their system to help them from getting the flu.”
And don’t assume that because you got your flu shot last year or in years past that you are safe. The CDC recommends getting an updated flu shot every season. Flu vaccines change each year to keep up to date with the latest form of the virus.
So far in 2019, the CDC has reported low levels of reported flu cases, but neighboring Louisiana is the only state to have reported high levels.
Sweeny Community Hospital is hosting two events, one today and another Wednesday, that offers free flu shots to anyone 18 or older. The event today is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Columbia Clinic at 668 W. Brazos Ave.
Those aren’t the only options for getting a flu shot, but don’t ignore the flashing signs or free events in your area. Taking the time to wait for a shot is better than the risk of ending up in the hospital.
