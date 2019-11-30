Residents at the Jones Creek Board of Aldermen’s most recent meeting weren’t happy to learn a new high-capacity power line will be running through the edges of the village.
The problem is CenterPoint Energy officials, who are behind the project, say this shouldn’t be news to residents. The company has been sending out information to residents in the area who might be affected by the project, and the company has had public hearings for community input on the project.
Now residents and officials want the company to pump the brakes and maybe start over.
As much as residents might feel power lines are unsightly, CenterPoint isn’t in the wrong here.
Imagine playing a board game and following all the listed rules, only about halfway through the game, your fellow player says you both need to start over because they didn’t like the way you played.
That’s where the company finds itself. CenterPoint notified residents who might be affected by the power lines’ construction in a written manner. And let’s be honest, that’s the best way to do so. With the volume of spam calls, no one was going to pick up their phone for a number they don’t recognize.
And we’ve now seen how well billboard construction goes over in Brazoria County, so that’s not an option.
When a company follows the rules in place, it shouldn’t bear the burden of going back to the drawing board for lengthy projects just because people weren’t involved in their community.
The new lines are being put in place to serve “new load” in the area, which has nearly doubled since 2012, thanks largely to increased industry in the area, according to a project fact sheet.
Brazoria County is a flat place. There aren’t many places for towering power lines to go that will be out of sight, and these are going to be visible no matter how residents feel about them. They also weren’t randomly placed, according to CenterPoint Transmission Accounts and Support Manager Lesli Cummings.
The path of the new lines was determined by a committee and factored in cultural and agricultural aspects, homes and environment. The company did its due diligence. Residents ignoring the company’s notifications shouldn’t mean it has to drop what it’s doing to now appease everyone.
