Many parents would be thrilled if Junior burst through the door on report card day and excitedly screamed, “I got a B!”
But what if that B came in physical education or music as opposed to spelling or math? Or it came in a class where the teacher graded on a curve, and his academic success had more to do with classmates not being as quick to pick up their multiplication tables?
Perhaps the best example, though, is if that B resulted from just one test given halfway through the semester, and the rest of the time Junior slept through lessons, fired spitwads at classmates and bullied the neighbor girl on the playground?
How then do you measure his school performance?
You measure it like the Texas Education Agency does.
District leaders in southern Brazoria County are rightfully pleased to have received strong marks last week from the state public school overlords, with all of them earning overall grades of B. It shows they are doing something right when a significant number of their students demonstrate proficiency in what they are supposed to learn at certain grade levels.
The grades obscure trouble spots in each district, however. Freeport’s elementary school students continue to lag behind those in Lake Jackson, even after realignment and a significant investment in resources. The same is true in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, where West Columbia Elementary students earned higher marks than those who attended Wild Peach or Barrow.
Districts also face the same criteria regardless of their enrollment or resources. Two struggling students at Brazoswood High School, for instance, which has more than 2,400 students, creates barely a blip in that school’s rating, but two struggling kids in 260-student Danbury High School can send its rating into the sewer.
If either of those schools is required to create new programs or bring in new staff to offset deficiencies, industry-heavy Brazosport ISD has a much easier time coming up with the resources than its small-town neighbor, which already has a high tax rate just to cover basic needs.
And for all the extra money, staff and stress poured into a system that seeks to mandate accountability for how local school administrators are educating the state’s children, there is little evidence it has improved public schools. In fact, it is arguable it has made them worse.
Standardized testing, combined with standardized state funding and a standardized curriculum, leaves public schools rated as though they are programming robots instead of teaching a diverse range of children. That is unfair to teachers and students alike.
Campuses and school districts that receive low marks give the impression they are failing children when, in truth, the state’s system of judgment is failing the campuses and districts pouring their hearts into providing quality education.
The best means of determining how well a child is learning is by empowering the professionals on the local level — through regular testing, pop quizzes, homework assignments and end-of-course exams — to assess their performance on an individual basis and provide the tools for improvement and ultimate success. Then every nine weeks, parents will have a letter grade that accurately depicts how well their child is doing.
(1) entry
Standardized Testing is a JOKE! Public Schools need to return to teaching, instead of indoctrinating.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.