Some people start a new year by picking a word. Like a resolution, only simpler, it’s meant as a sentiment they hope to define the year.
Some I heard in January from friends: Balance, reset, gratitude.
Instead of a word or a resolution, though, I picked a theme for 2020. It seems eerily foreboding now.
“Thrive in chaos.”
The last quarter of 2019 brought the biggest challenge to my life so far — the illness and death of my mom. I spent the holidays fumbling through that loss and picking up the pieces for my dad.
As I’m prone to do with any kind of disruption in life though, I put a timeline on my wallowing. In college, when a relationship broke up, I allowed myself exactly one weekend to sulk in the don’t wash my hair, eat junk food and cry my eyes out way. Then it was time to get dressed, put my makeup on and go out with the girls.
Losing a parent is not so tidy as your boyfriend ghosting you, so my deadline this time couldn’t be on grief. That, I’m sure, will never end.
Instead, I set about in January to thrive through the chaos that had become my life. I vowed to take charge of my productivity again, to not allow excuses or doubt to cloud my thinking.
A New Year email from our company president encouraged all of us to be brave in 2020, and to do things that made us uncomfortable but that could strengthen our businesses and our relationships to readers. It became the perfect compliment to my mantra.
Thrive in chaos. Be brave. Be uncomfortable.
And it worked. In January and February, we accomplished a lot at The Facts. We planned and executed our first ever candidate forum. Hugely attended by the community, it informed voters in the March primaries, which now seem like a year ago. We also developed a successful circulation promotion that strengthened our bond with existing customers and brought in new readers.
Thriving, yes. Personally chaotic, oh yes, but with so much joy, as well.
Then our world changed. The chaos of change in education and business forced us all to rearrange priorities and rise to the challenge presented by our suddenly isolated worlds. Discomfort ruled the day and bravery was born through the necessity of change.
But what will it take to thrive in this?
First, we need to support each other. Buy gift cards to local businesses temporarily closed. Order takeout from your favorite restaurants and tip big. Subscribe to your newspaper.
Hug your child, who is missing their friends and might find it hard to get out of bed with a suddenly empty calendar staring them in the face. Call someone who lives alone. Tell them a joke, even a bad one.
This pandemic has forced us to be braver and more uncomfortable than we thought we would be in 2020. We also can thrive by exerting control on what little we can.
In my family, we are setting goals to better ourselves. That takes the form of college prep for our junior, yard work and hitting buckets of balls for our son and more physical activity and prayer for all of us. Some days we sleep too late and cry, and that’s OK too.
In business, we have goals, as well. Big ones. We have hurdles to jump, and they are high, but we are focused on the long game.
Feel the grief of the present, but don’t live there. In thriving, we can find the joy and be ready to launch when the worst has passed.
