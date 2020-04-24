Isolation results in reflective moment
I went outside to feel the wind on my face and wrote:
I cannot touch another’s hand, or hug a friend, but I can feel the wind touch me, and I can hold a moment and let a moment hold me.
Edie Weems, West Columbia
Quarantine rules violate our rights
I’ve long considered an EMP cause for the fall of America: Land of the Free, Home of the Brave. Indeed, the most consequential The Facts edition ever (April 4) proved my concerns, not by an ElectroMagnetic Pulse, rather an Emergency Management Plan “after county leaders added teeth to their disaster declaration.”
Such is a violation of oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Today’s trampling of the Bill of Rights is reminiscent of Doctor Shivago’s powerful commissar relative (Alec Guinness) whose whim is law with unfathomable teeth: $1,000 fine, 180 days in county jail in close quarters.
Accordingly, we’ve become a docile cowering people (sheeple) with no one exercising in Letters to The Facts their First Amendment rights of free speech and free press. Free exercise of religious faith is gone as well, even in parking lots.
Submission marks our once free people. Where’s the outrage in these most turbulent, bankrupting days? The cat that’s got our tongue is the incessant fear-mongering drone from The Facts and other media.
If censorship doesn’t prevail, see news on YouTube searching: “These strange things are happening worldwide” quarantined.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
Reader offers poem
I know that I’m old
But I have to be bold
I wear my gloves and mask
And I know it’s a task
Wash my hands
Over 20 seconds
So it demands
It’s what the virus beckons
When I get home
I strip down to the bone
I get in the tub
And give myself a good scrub
I wash off the soap
As I say my great quote
“All will be well
As I sit there and dwell”
Francis Saenz, Surfside Beach
