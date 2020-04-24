The first word spoken from the moon July 20, 1969, was “Houston,” but the space center was actually in Clear Lake City at the time.
By 1720, the Spanish government maintained more soldiers in San Antonio than had been employed throughout the conquest and subjugation of the Aztec and Inca empires.
Ima Hogg did not have a sister named Ura. Humphrey Bogart never did say, “Play it again, Sam” in “Casablanca.” The line was spoken by Ingrid Bergman. Sam was played by a Texan, Dooley Wilson, who was born in Tyler. Notice you never see Sam’s fingers on the keyboard — he was a drummer.
The reason I bring up these small matters is we have so many new Texans — our population is growing by one thousand people A DAY! Half of these are newborns, but even they should know a few oddities about their new home.
For example, the longest war in American history is not being fought in Afghanistan, but was right here. Texans’ war with the Indians lasted for 50 years. Texans constantly gripe about “Washington interference,” but get this observation: “The whole state of Texas counts on the expenditure of money for Army supplies, and when a Congressman tackles the appropriations bill he joins issue with the whole state from Dan to Beersheba.” — Dr. Samuel Smith, U.S. Army, Camp Charlotte, Texas, July 4, 1879.
Actor Eli Wallach, in his first Curtain Club role when he was a student at UT-Austin, played a corpse. The part of the doctor was played by Walter Cronkite.
The official state song is “Texas, Our Texas,” and not “The Eyes of Texas,” although it should be. According to The New York Times the very first hamburger was made by Fletcher Davis of Athens, Texas, in the 1880s. There is even a historical marker saying so. Davis had a café and came up with ground beef between two slices of bread. At the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, he set up a concession stand on the midway and sold his invention, probably with a sign, “More Than 12 Sold.”
The official name of Texas Tech is Texas Tech University. No “Technical,” nothing fancy. Texas A&M is officially known as Texas A&M University, no periods. (Incidentally, there is no period in Dr Pepper either.) Texas A&M’s student body is the largest in the United States — 69,465 Aggies. A question: Is Stephen F. (for Fuller) Austin State University the only university with an initial as part of its name? I can’t think of another. Finally, the Heisman Trophy was named after John William Heisman, who was the first full-time coach at Rice University.
Among powers granted to our governor, the Texas Constitution declares: “He shall have power to call forth the militia to execute the laws of the State, to suppress insurrections, and to repel invasions.” Alas, the governor used to have specific powers to call out the troops to chase Mexican bandits and marauding Indians. He lost that authority in 1999. The state motto of Texas is “Friendship,” not “Shoot Friendly,” although “gun control” does mean, when shooting, use both hands. If you drove west from Orange for 858 miles, you would still be in Texas (El Paso). If you drove east that same distance, you’d be in Savannah, Ga.
Others love to poke fun at us, mainly due to jealousy. Really now, have you ever heard a good South Dakota or Vermont joke? OK, here’s one. A Texas rancher is driving through Vermont and stops to chat with a farmer out in his fields. “Nice place you got here,” says the Texan. “How big is it?” The farmer replies: “Twenty acres.” The Texan scoffs. “Mister, back home I can drive for two hours and not get to the end of my land.” The Vermonter nods. “Yeah, I once had a car like that, too.”
Here is what comedian Jeff Foxworthy has to say about us. You may live in Texas:
If someone in a Lowe’s store offers you assistance and they don’t work there.
If you’ve had a lengthy telephone conversation with someone who dialed a wrong number.
If you measure distance in hours.
If you carry jumper cables in your car and your wife knows how to use them.
If the speed limit on the highway is 55 mph — you’re going 80 and everybody’s passing you.
Pilgrim, if you can laugh at these jokes, you are already a Texan.
