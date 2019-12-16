ACCLAIM
As much as we love the Christmas season, the bustle can be a bit trying at times for those of us caught in the rush.
But the holidays can be an especially difficult time for those with more tender sensibilities — namely, children with autism and their parents.
Brazos Mall, in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks, has taken note of that requirement for calm by presenting, for the past four years, a meet-and-greet with Santa that allows children with special needs to enjoy themselves as much as anyone else in an atmosphere better suited to their needs.
“We create a sensory-friendly environment for those with special needs and their families to capture a magical holiday moment with Santa,” said Ashley De Jesus, marketing manager for the mall.
This year, the event took place over two weekends, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1. Families were welcome to come early on a Sunday morning well before the mall opened to shoppers in order to eliminate the usual noise, crowds and holiday chaos. This way, rather than being rushed through, kids were able to stay with Santa for several moments if they chose.
“I’m grateful for it, because it’s really hard on them having lines and people, and it being really loud and busy because it does get like that when it comes to Santa pictures,” said Amber Staner, whose children Aubrey, 9, and Alden, 5, got to meet with Santa.
Christmastime is special to children in large part because of their magical moments with Santa. The program Brazos Mall and its partners put on for autistic children to visit Santa, without the distractions of shopping hordes, allows families that might have to skip the visit with St. Nick the opportunity to be part of the tradition.
ACCLAIM
Kids, adults learn from each other in coding activity
It takes a village, an d that applies to computer science as much as anything else in the community. Angleton ISD has bought into that all-inclusive approach.
As part of Computer Science Education Week, fifth-grade students at Westside Elementary recently took an hour of class time to pair with local dignitaries in coding activities.
In partnership with their adult helpers, the kids were getting in on the ground floor of what can be a vital, helpful skill in the modern high-tech world.
“Right now in Texas, we know there are 30,000 vacant computer science jobs, so whatever we can do to get kids interested and kind of prepare them for that path is our goal,” Angleton ISD Assistant Superintendent Adam Stephens said.
Of course, given the advanced knowledge children have of computers compared with their elders, the adults were probably learning as much as the kids.
“This is something anyone in the world can do,” Stephens said. “We want to instill in our kids that learning is messy. It’s fun and it’s hard and you’re gonna make mistakes, and so, you know, this is something a lot of adults haven’t tried. And it’s not so much just about computer science but computational thinking.”
And learning itself. The Angleton ISD program is an education in how much we can learn from each other and how much better off we are for it.
A SHAME
Doesn’t matter what you think; no excuse for offensive words
Janoris Jenkins, waived Friday by the New York Giants after he called a critical fan a “retard” on Twitter, has owned up to the fact he made a mistake.
“You just admit to it,” he told TMZ Sports on Friday. “Admit that you did wrong, which I did.”
But he didn’t admit he did anything wrong initially, hence his release. Instead, he attempted to excuse it away, quantifying the slur as a word he used growing up.
“At the end of the day it’s my slang,” he told media.
But just because it may be acceptable in the “hood” doesn’t make it acceptable for public comment. “Retard” is no longer an acceptable term regardless of the context in which it is used. It is considered a dated, offensive and pejorative term when used to refer to a person who has a mental disability.
The bottom line is, if the word can be considered offensive toward a person or group of persons, it shouldn’t be used. What you may think about it doesn’t matter. This is not so much political correctness as common courtesy. We suspect Jenkins wouldn’t be too happy if another common term from the “hood” would be directed at him.
To paraphrase Forrest Gump, offensive is as offensive does.
