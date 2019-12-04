Afflicted with an unusual neurological condition, we have spent years seeking out medical specialists who can bring her some relief from the constant pain she deals with daily. Many of them were left baffled, one telling us he had emptied his bag of knowledge and couldn’t do anything more for her.
About two years ago, the primary care physician my wife has seen for more than a decade referred her to a neurologist in the same Sugar Land medical complex. He is a fantastic doctor who, while he hasn’t been able to “cure” her, has been able to provide some relief and connect her with another doctor to manage her pain. It is significant progress.
The neurologist and primary physician, as well as the hospital where she had many of her procedures — including three brain surgeries — soon will be removed as options, however. The same is true of the cardiologist who saved my life 11 years ago; he now will be out of network.
Both are members of the Houston Methodist System, which is being dropped by the nation’s largest private health insurer, UnitedHealth, which says Methodist’s costs are out of line and wants to cut what it pays for procedures. The hospital system argues patients get what they pay for, and objective studies show Methodist to be one of the best health providers in the country. Cherry-picked data supports each side.
Unless a compromise is reached, Houston Methodist’s network of hospitals will drop from UnitedHealth plans Jan. 1, and insurance coverage for its network of more than 750 physicians ends April 1.
Remember all those arguments about the Affordable Care Act and how they lied about being able to keep your doctor? Well, they did, because they have no control over which doctors end up in which coverage plans. Shareholders and insurance bureaucrats too often have more say over what care we receive than doctors.
Medicare-for-all is not the course our country should take because there isn’t anything government gets its hands on that won’t be tainted by politics and lack of spending control. Medicare and other health spending account for almost 40 percent of mandatory federal outlays, according to the National Priorities Project, second only to the military.
Whatever solution can be concocted should have two core values: Remove the profit incentive from care decisions, and let doctors determine the best course of a person’s care, not accountants.
SCROOGED: Speaking of misers, we took in “A Christmas Carol” at Brazosport College on Friday night, a story we will see a good dozen or so times this month as it is one of my wife’s favorites. The 1984 made-for-TV version starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge and the 1951 theatrical release with Scottish character actor Alastair Sim in the iconic role will each be viewed repeatedly.
Sorry Muppets, we’re probably not going to include your version.
Charles Dickens released the novella six days before Christmas in 1843, and it quickly sold out. A transformation of Christmas traditions at the time — including the introduction of Christmas trees — and a visit to a school for London’s street children where he witnessed the horrible treatment of the poor are said to have inspired the story.
It struck me how modern America might portray the main characters differently.
Instead of a villain, Scrooge would be defended by cable news pundits as a victim of the liberal left. Why should he give any of his hard-earned money to the poor? It’s not his fault they don’t have better jobs. As Scrooge suggests, prisons and workhouses are sufficient for maintaining the poor, and those who won’t go would be better off dead.
If Bob Cratchit couldn’t get by on his 15 pence a week, he should not have had so many children and my taxes shouldn’t have to pay for Tiny Tim’s government-funded medical care.
Humbug.
“A Christmas Carol” is just one of the morality plays people watch year after year without absorbing the underlying message or allowing it to affect how they live their lives throughout the rest of the year.
Be kind. Give to the less fortunate. Treat everyone with respect regardless of their station in life.
And God bless us, every one.
Prayers for your wife and you too. Everybody knew obama was lying when he said you could keep your doctor. Healthcare is just another racket. You can tell they are making a lot of money. Every hospital in the medical center in Houston is always in perpetual remodeling and addons. On your second point, here in America most poor people are poor because they make bad choices. Should I have to pay for someone's bad choices?
