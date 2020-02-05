S wine flu, SARS, Ebola — each illness has sparked concern and disarray around the world as people become hypochondriacs overnight. An issue that affects a tiny percent of a population in one specific country is reported by national and international outlets as the latest threat.
Of course, for most people, there is no threat. But suddenly every paper cut or dirty doorknob becomes a threat that could send them rushing to the ER.
Last week the World Health Organization added another name to that list. Despite it’s name, the coronavirus — or more officially titled the novel coronavirus — has very little to do with imported beers. It’s a flu-like illness originating from Wuhan, China, that has swept across the Asian country, and each day the number of people reported to have been afflicted with it grows.
But most of that is happening in China. As of last week, only five cases of coronavirus had been identified in the US. Every suspected case so far in Texas has turned out to be negative.
Despite the seemingly imminent threat, there’s not much to worry about in Brazoria County. But that didn’t stop Texas officials from weighing in with a simple suggestion: Get your flu shot, avoid spreading fluids when you sneeze and wash your hands.
With all the hysteria, that might seem quaint, but the suggestion holds water. Despite the growing number of coronavirus cases, flu continues to be a huge threat. Between Oct. 1, 2019, and Jan. 25, the Centers for Disease Control estimated between 19 million and 26 million had a flu illness and between 10,000 and 25,000 people had died from the virus in the U.S.
As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases sat at 20,438 with 420 related deaths, according to the New York Times.
But while the CDC recognizes the seriousness of the virus, it too says people should focus on basic precautions. It says while there is limited person-to-person transmission, there’s no need for facemasks.
The organization recommends “everyday preventative actions,” which include washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. It also advises people to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick and disinfecting frequently touched items and surfaces.
If that seems like basic info, it’s because it is. The World Health Organization’s declaration also came with a warning of an “infodemic.” The agency said people should be weary of an overabundance of information that might not always be true.
Basically, heed the fundamental advice and remain calm. Texas has weathered other health concerns, and it will with this one too.
