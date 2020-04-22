W hen we thought of small businesses that could be helped by the COVID relief measure approved by Congress, we thought of people like Drew Ryder, Tammie McQueen and Mikey Svoboda, among dozens of others who have earned support of Brazoria County residents for years.
These are the people whose business names you’ll find on the backs of youth sports teams and lists of auction item donors and fundraiser supporters. They’re also the names that appear at the bottom of dozens of paychecks for local workers, some of them longtime loyal employees and others young people paying for college or helping support their family.
Of those hurt most by the economic upheaval created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, those types of small businesses have felt the pain the most — both financially and emotionally. They didn’t just pay people, they knew their employees and treated them like family.
We don’t know which local businesses applied and received money through the Payroll Protection Program, a $349 billion pot of money included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. But we do know hundreds of operations across the country like those run by Ryder, McQueen and Svoboda were denied money because it went to big, publicly traded companies instead.
Under the terms of PPP, as outlined by Forbes, loans equal to 2.5 months of an applicant’s average 2019 payroll — with a maximum $100,000 per worker in salary counted — are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and will be forgiven, tax-free, so long as all workers are kept on at full pay for eight weeks after the loan is issued and 75 percent of the money is spent on payroll. The rest could go toward certain expenses such as mortgages, rent or utilities. All businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees were eligible to apply for the $10 million max loans; in a special provision, restaurant and hotel chains were eligible if they had fewer than 500 workers per site.
That last provision allowed companies like two subsidiaries of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, which operates the high-end Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse chain, to be awarded $20 million combined. Ruth’s was one of at least 71 publicly traded companies to receive $300 million of emergency loans, representing 0.09 percent of the financing that was distributed by the SBA, according to Forbes. Other large restaurant chains including Fiesta Restaurant Group, which operates Taco Cabana and Potbelly also took advantage of the program.
Those are not small businesses. And while those businesses can demonstrate losses directly related to the pandemic, that’s not the case with many of the recipients.
A review Treasury Department data shows construction businesses got $45 billion, more than any other sector, even thought building projects have continued uninterrupted in most states, Forbes reported. Professional scientific and technical was second —- there was nothing to keep lawyers, accountants or financial planners from applying, even if they were working from home.
The intent of the Payroll Protection Program was to help keep small businesses afloat during the unprecedented economic hardship. It succeeded in hundreds of cases, before quickly running out of money. Where it failed is by denying smaller loans to more mom-and-pop businesses in favor of large, publicly traded companies that already had sufficient access to capital — access most small businesses lack.
As Congress prepares to pour hundreds of billions of dollars more into the program, it needs to tighten up the rules to ensure the money goes to the small, local businesses that need it most and those actually suffering consequences from the pandemic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.