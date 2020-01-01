It’s the second day of the new year. That means many people have already broken their new year’s resolutions.
The new year is when many people work to get their lives back on the right track by resolving to make calculated improvements that will lead to better decisions or health. But, breaking the bad habits that got them to that point in the first place isn’t always easy.
Be it working out, eating healthier or just having better posture, resolutions are how many people mark changes in their lives, usually setting them to begin at the stroke of midnight like in a classic fairytale.
But that usually follows a few months of gluttony involving Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Aspiring fitness gurus plan to shed off the pounds after the confetti falls.
And then reality sets in.
Return to routines like work and picking up the kids can take away from lofty goals.
The American Heart Association recommends people looking to make healthier changes in their lives to set realistic goals that can be kept up daily, rather than milestones. That includes eating healthier, moving more and getting better sleep. Measurable goals like eating fewer deserts or finding ways of incorporating vegetables and fruit into your diet can put you in a healthier direction than a vague number of pounds to lose by a certain date, according to the organization.
Don’t put pressure on the beginning of the year. Let every day be the day to start your new year. If there is a change you would like to make in your life, go ahead and make it today.
Don’t wait for 2021.
