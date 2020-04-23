Why are some leaders so reluctant to admit that in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, they were slow to realize the seriousness of the threat?
That’s the charge leveled against President Donald Trump daily. Just look at the number of times various critics have said he has “blood on his hands.” Trump has denied responsibility and has argued that rather than being slow off the mark, he was actually quick to respond.
There is much angry debate on that point. What is clear now is more than a few officials around the country were slow to act. And some of them in high positions — not as high as president of the United States, but quite powerful — are reluctant to admit it.
Take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She has said the president’s downplaying of coronavirus has cost American lives. “His denial at the beginning was deadly,” she said last month on CNN. “As the president fiddles, people are dying.”
But look back a few weeks. On Feb. 24 — a time many Democrats accuse Trump of being oblivious to the danger — Pelosi was home in San Francisco and encouraged people to visit Chinatown.
“What we’re trying to do today is to say, everything is fine here,” Pelosi told reporters. “Come, because precautions have been taken. We think it’s very safe to be in Chinatown and hope that others will come.”
Recently Pelosi appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” and host Chris Wallace asked her, “If the president underplayed the threat in the early days, Speaker Pelosi, didn’t you as well?”
It was the perfect opportunity for Pelosi to admit she had misjudged the hazard and to draw a contrast with the president’s refusal to concede error. But instead, Pelosi not only refused to acknowledge any mistake, she claimed her encouragement of crowds during the pandemic was an actual virtue.
“No,” she told Wallace. “What we’re trying to do is to end the discrimination, the stigma, that was going out against the Asian-American community. In fact, if you will look, the record will show that our Chinatown has been a model of containing and preventing the virus. So I’m confident in our folks there and thought it was necessary to offset some of the things that the president and others were saying about Asian-Americans and making them a target, a target of violence across the country — hate crimes.”
San Francisco’s Chinatown has indeed done a good job against the virus. But it has done so by employing measures like social distancing and stay-at-home orders Pelosi ignored in her Feb. 24 remarks. The fact is, Pelosi encouraged what would, by today’s standards, be judged risky behavior. In her apparent desire to advertise the appeal of Chinatown, she encouraged people to do the sort of things health officials have advised against.
She wasn’t alone in dodging blame, of course. In the critical month of February, and even later, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged people to ride the subway, go out to restaurants and to attend a parade in New York’s Chinatown on Feb. 9. On March 2, de Blasio tweeted he was “encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives and get out on the town despite coronavirus.”
Like Pelosi, de Blasio, who has accused the Trump administration of “malpractice” in the crisis, denies any misjudgment. “We should not be focusing, in my view, on anything looking back on any level of government right now,” he told CNN on March 29. “This is just about how we save lives going forward.”
Unlike San Francisco’s Chinatown, New York’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been an absolute disaster. The New York City region is in far, far worse shape than any other part of the nation — indeed, than any other country in the world.
It would be reasonable to argue that this time, at the peak of the crisis, is no time to discuss blame. But anyone listening to the national conversation knows that horse is long out of the barn. At some point, amid never-ending discussions of President Trump’s alleged culpability, the conversation will turn to some prominent Democrats, as well.
