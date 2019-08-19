ACCLAIM
Only about a month ago, Columbia-Brazoria ISD officials walked into Building B at Columbia High School to find it looking as though Hurricane Harvey had made a fresh pass through the area. How they would have the school ready in time for classes to start would be a monumental task.
C-BISD officials got it done, piecing together a plan, repurposing other spaces on the campus to accommodate the affected departments and having everything in place to function as normally as possible for students, parents and staff.
A broken waterline under the building caused significant damage to Building B as well as Building C, the main classroom building. Crews were able to make Building C usable by replacing walls, putting down new flooring and removing damaged furniture, but Building B experienced foundation damage and is uninhabitable for at least this school year.
The single-story Building B doesn’t host classes, but it is the hub through which the entire campus functions. It contained the school’s front entrance, reception, administration and counseling areas, all of which had to be relocated. Community members got to walk through Saturday to see how the district managed to work it out.
The administration and reception staff will be in the Dancin’ Dolls room at the front of the Columbia High School campus. The counselors have taken over the teachers’ lounge, with walls erected to provide private segments for each.
“We are ready,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “We are going to start school because only administrators and nurses and counselors have been moved but we have areas for them.”
With the focus on the challenges teachers and administrators routinely experience in educating our children, the role of the behind-the-scene folks doesn’t always get much attention. It should in this case as Maintenance Director Justen Williams and his team, under the guidance of district administrators, have worked tirelessly to get the high school campus ready for students today. Applause to them for their phenomenal work.
Gas station clerk’s quick thinking thwarts robber
We don’t know the person’s name, but the clerk at a Lake Jackson convenience store deserves a bonus for their quick thinking when a would-be robber walked in last week and demanded money.
The robber, a man wearing a dark hoodie and mask, had a pistol out when he came into the business just before midnight Tuesday, according to a Lake Jackson police report. The clerk pushed the silent alarm button and quickly told the robber the police were on the way, prompting the man with the gun to flee without any money or merchandise.
It is a small act on the clerk’s part, but hopefully, it’s enough to cause the criminal genius to reconsider his chosen means of financial support. The only thing that would have made this story better is if the police had been able to find the man after he bolted from the store.
A SHAME
Talking head booting journalist ridiculous
Few people had heard of April Ryan before she became a common foil to President Donald Trump. This despite spending more than two decades as White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.
Ryan spun her combative exchanges with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders into a gig as a political analyst for CNN and speaking engagements around the country. The National Association of Black Journalists named her its Journalist of the Year in 2017.
She ought to give the award back after an incident at an event last week at which she served as the keynote speaker.
Charlie Kratovil, a writer for New Brunswick Today in New Jersey, arranged to cover the New Jersey Parents Summit in his town Aug. 3. After covering and recording the event for about three hours, Ryan took the lectern. Her bodyguard took to removing Kratovil.
There seemed little politeness exchanged between the bodyguard and local newspaper writer, who had his camera taken down and found himself forcefully removed from the hotel conference room.
“During the intro, this man came up to me, mentioned my video camera & asked me ‘Who are you with?’” Kratovil wrote on Twitter. “I gave him my card & explained that I followed the proper channels to cover the event. I asked if he had a card & he responded by saying he was ‘with the speaker.’”
“When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech,” Ryan reportedly told the crowd as the scene developed.
Kratovil is a respected local journalist who in June received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Champion For Justice award at the NJ State Governor’s Jefferson Awards for Public Service, one of the most prestigious honors for community journalism in the country. But even if he was a 20-year-old part-timer working his way through college, he had every right to be at a public event and cover it without harassment or ejection.
“It can be a really hard job and one of the risks we take is getting hurt by someone who doesn’t respect press freedom,” Kratovil said in an interview with Fox News. “We must stick together to preserve the freedom to do this work.”
Ryan might have made a name for herself in recent years, but she needs a refresher of what real journalists do and what community journalism is about.
