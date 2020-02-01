Gary D. Bull
A golf cart hit my parked pickup in Surfside a few years back causing $3,300 in damages. After much trouble and run-around involving the local authorities my insurance fixed my truck after I paid my $500 deductible. I don’t have a problem with golf carts on streets, but they should be required to have insurance as any other vehicle.
Paul Jason Stackhouse
And yes, you can still get a DWI on a golf cart.
Alfredo Lopez
They’ve already been cruising down the streets. Guess they’re just making it legal now.
Jimmy Davis
Better than lawn mowers!
Cheryl Hanna
They already drive their lawn mowers!
Mark Clark
You might think it’s a good idea now but when some kid gets killed driving one then they’ll come to their senses.
Keith Setzer
Lake Jackson needs to allow it also.
Patty Guthrie
It’s allowed in Richwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.