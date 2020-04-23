Adults are not great with change. The pandemic-required quarantine which doesn’t let them go eat at their favorite restaurant, work out at their regular gym or have poker nights with their friends has exemplified that.
However, they are surviving. Children, though, are taking the upheaval in their lives in stride.
Parents may be concerned about their kids’ ability to participate in distance learning. They might not get individualized interaction with their teachers, receive feedback on their assignments and the parent might not be able to help them because they don’t understand the new, innovative methods of learning.
Even though districts, teachers and other educators are working extremely hard to keep students learning every day, it is not the same experience. School officials often cite the importance of classroom time, which can make this gap in instruction — especially since Gov. Greg Abbott canceled in-person school for the remainder of the academic year — seem scary.
“This has been a big disruptor for students, socially and emotionally,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “We know parents aren’t teachers and everyone’s home is different.”
But as we’ve seen during other disasters that shut down schools, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017, kids have an astounding ability to adapt to the current and bounce back in the future.
Teachers and parents worried about kids who were traumatized and removed from the classroom for an extended period of time after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Those “Katrina Kids” have now become doctors, lawyers and educators themselves.
Even if children are too young to understand why things are different right now, they are adapting to learning from home. Most students and teachers miss each other but are still finding ways to connect and express those feelings.
Besides children’s natural resilience, Brazoria County is equipped with top-notch school districts who will give children whatever tools they can to help them continue learning.
Sweeny ISD is utilizing a grant to make sure they reach children in rural areas and anywhere technology is not easily accessible.
Angleton ISD is providing assignments on paper for any students without internet access. Columbia-Brazoria, Brazosport and Danbury ISDs are all using similar methods.
Most districts are not giving regular letter grades, but holding students to some form of accountability to ensure they’re prepared to move onto the next grade, whenever that may be.
“We are just asking students to try their best,” Massey said.
Eventually, children will move on to the next grade, high school seniors will move on to college, the military or a career and college students will get their hard-earned degrees. They have the support of educators behind them the whole way, even if not in person.
The important thing is keeping kids healthy until the world is able to return to normalcy. They will be all right.
