We have seen this all unfold before.
Back in July 2015, Texans were convinced the U.S. Army’s planned training exercises in the state were a covert plan for the federal government to institute martial law. Instead of standard training, the conspiracy class called it an invasion of the Lone Star State.
Popular media figures such as Alex Jones stoked the lunacy, and Texas politicians didn’t help dispel the claims. Sen. Ted Cruz told the South Carolina Republican Party Convention he had made an inquiry with the Pentagon about the operation. Rep. Louie Gohmert went even further, claiming in a May 2015 statement the military’s parameters of the exercise needed “to be completely revamped so the federal government is not intentionally practicing war against its own states.”
All of that proved to be pure silliness. Actually, it turned out to be part of a Russian troll operation, and a successful one.
Again this month we are hearing about how the federal government is seeking to lull us into accepting martial law, this time not because of soldiers in the streets and a socialist in the White House, but because of shelter-in-place orders being issues by some states in response to a potentially deadly virus.
Today, for the second time in four days, our new Facts vs. Fiction feature on the front page tries to dispel claims that the government — the state in the form of Greg Abbott, in this case — is deploying National Guard forces to make Texans stay in their homes against their will. Similar claims have been made against the leaders of Angleton, Brazoria County, Houston and elsewhere with no evidence to support the assertion.
“The reality is that we are dealing with a very serious pandemic that is only going to get worse unless people start to comply with the direction to stay at home,” Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said in a statement.
There is no lockdown here or throughout most of Texas, and if there were, its enforcement would only be because too many people weren’t taking the threat of infecting their neighbors seriously enough and complying with common-sense instructions to reduce the spread of coronavirus. If we see National Guardsmen on the street, it will be in a role to help us, just as they did with rescues and passing out needed supplies during the aftermath of hurricanes Ike and Harvey and countless other emergencies.
We encourage everyone who can stay home to do so and to not let stir-crazy conspiracy theories provide anything more than a laugh. And for those who are passing around the martial law rumors, knock it off and let us worry about real threats to our health future.
