I’ve been thinking a lot the past few days about the after.
While we keep an extra wide berth from others when we must go to grocery stores, abandoning friendly smiles for wary looks when a stranger comes within 6 feet, I try to remember the baseball games and the concerts we will see. Trips we will take and the hugs we will give even enter my dreams.
I dreamed last week my son’s baseball team ran across the street to hug me in my office parking lot. There they were, those 13-year-olds who call all of us mom, smelly and grinning wide from a win. What I wouldn’t give to be griping about scrubbing red dirt from white baseball pants about now instead of sanitizing the debit cards we use for takeout.
So yes, I think about what we’re missing, a lot, but that’s not all I think about when I contemplate the “after” of the coronavirus pandemic.
I wonder how the broader we — humanity — will emerge from this crisis. When we walk away from home isolation, our businesses reopen, stadiums once again welcome fans and hostesses seat tables of 12, we will be a changed people. But how?
A recent report in Politico asked that question of 30 “macro thinkers” — big-picture thinkers who focus more on societal changes than on individuals. Their takeaway? This virus that is keeping us in our homes already has changed the way people relate to each other and to government, and the societal impact will be greater than 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis, which changed the level of surveillance we are used to, our definition of privacy, even how we buy a home.
The coronavirus pandemic could give rise to a new form of civic patriotism, where we recognize not just military heroes but also front-line doctors, nurses and grocery store clerks for their bravery and contributions to society. It could bring us closer as we fight a common enemy — the virus — and begin a reverse in the polarization that has pervaded American life. It could also remind us that serious expertise matters in handling a crisis.
It also, though, likely will widen the inequality gap. Americans with high-income jobs more conducive to working from home are able to do so while their children enjoy high-speed internet for at-home assignments. Others, many in service and delivery jobs, will suffer with heavy financial burdens.
Here are a few other insights from Politico’s March 19 cover piece, “Coronavirus Will Change the World Permanently. Here’s How.”
“At least for the next 35 years, I think we can expect that public respect for expertise in public health and epidemics to be at least partially restored,” writes Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law. That’s because science doubters will be able to see results of the coronavirus immediately, she says.
“Just as the trauma of fighting World War II laid the foundations for a stronger American government and national solidarity, the coronavirus crisis might sow the seeds of a new civic federalism, in which states and localities become centers of justice, solidarity and far-sighted democratic problem-solving,” said Archon Fung, professor of citizenship and self-government at Harvard University. “... When we look back, we will see that some communities handled the crisis much better than others. We might well find that success came in states where government, civic and private-sector leaders joined their strengths together in a spirit of self-sacrifice for the common good.”
“The pandemic will shift the paradigm of where our healthcare delivery takes place,” said Ezekiel J. Emanuel, chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania. “For years, telemedicine has lingered on the sidelines as a cost-controlling, high-convenience system. Out of necessity, remote office visits could skyrocket in popularity as traditional-care settings are overwhelmed by the pandemic.”
For a deeper but thought-provoking dive, search the story online at politico.com.
Who will we be on the other side of this health, personal and economic crisis? We’ll certainly wash our hands more and stock hand sanitizer and toilet paper in bulk. But will we also emerge with a stronger appreciation for family, a renewed interest in outdoor pursuits and the simpler things in life?
I hope Brazoria County supports each other with our characteristic strength, just as we have after hurricanes and floods. Even more, though, I hope more of us search out better sources of media — ones that promote facts, not either extreme of political spectrum, rumor or fear.
We can do more than hope, though. We can make it so. We have a chance to become a better society. Let’s take it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.