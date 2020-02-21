A discussion this week by Lake Jackson City Council isn’t going to grab the same attention as a proposed subdivision or ordinance keeping people from parking in the middle of their front yard, but it sheds light on an undeniably valuable — and easily dismissed — section of democratic government.
Councilman Vinay Singhania, who returned to elected office in 2018 after a number of years away, suggested council have a standing agenda item for which council members would provide updates on what is happening with the committees to which they serve as liaisons. That agenda item used to be standard, but now committee reports were being handled under the “community interest” item with other announcements.
Singhania’s suggestion was to return the committees’ work to a previous level of importance, a recommendation worth mentioning because too often residents — and some elected officials — don’t take that responsibility as seriously as they should.
And that applies to all elected councils, boards and everyday residents.
Local governments routinely place ads in The Facts or send us public service announcements calling on the people they serve to do a little serving themselves by volunteering to be a committee member. There are numerous panels in each municipality, covering things such as senior citizen activities, beautification projects, parks and recreation and other things that help turn a collection of homes and businesses into a community.
Without fail, except for a couple high-profile, special skills required commissions like planning or economic development, officials resort to begging to find enough people to surrender a few hours a month to help ensure the best parts of their community continue and those that need help get some attention.
Likewise, some city officials are not as in tune with the activities and ideas the committees to which they are assigned would like to move forward. As a Lake Jackson resident chimed in during the discussion, the reason the committee reports went away was because the council members often had little insight about their activities to provide.
Those council members are on notice, and so should every resident who ignores the requests to take an active role in bettering where they live. Without volunteers serving on committees, some projects will never get past the griping stage. They help generate the solutions elected officials will later consider moving from suggestion to action.
“These boards and commissions are important,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Contact your local city hall, school board or other government office today and find out which committees they have that might be of interest. Chances are there are plenty that could fit your areas of expertise, and there are plenty of opening available just waiting for the right person to volunteer.
