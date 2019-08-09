I am fairly nonpolitical, almost nonpartisan to some extent.
In the wake of last weekend’s shootings, I was sickened by the grandstanding and bickering of both political sides on Twitter and the fake news being spewed by media outlets. Everyone wants to be right. Everyone wants their side to win. But this isn’t a football game or a family-friendly game show. Nobody wins when we have a national tragedy.
I opened The Facts on Wednesday and was greeted by commentary from Michael Morris titled, “Right-wing extremism has no equivalency.” Basically, it was a rundown to let Brazoria County readers know extremists on the right commit more mass killings than extremists on the left. Keeping score of mass shootings — left vs. right — is senseless, and when talking about murder, it’s downright offensive. Both sides of the spectrum (albeit extremists on both sides) kill people in mass shootings, but as Morris stated, the right-wingers kill more. Na-na-a boo boo!
From what I can gather, liberals keep banging the drum for gun control, yet when Joe Rogan had 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on his podcast Tuesday, Sanders couldn’t give a real solution to the gun problem. And neither did Morris, just a holier than thou commentary that only stirs the pot between the two sides.
What I know is there have been more than 70 Americans killed in mass shootings in 2019 alone. And while those shootings get the bulk of our media’s attention, Chicago, which has been considered one of the largest Democratic strongholds in the United States, continues to have people murdered at an alarming rate — 293 people in 2019. But the Democrats seem to turn a blind eye to those statistics and would rather we all focus on some extreme right-wing nuts who, truth be told, don’t represent even a fraction of a percent of most conservatives.
Morris actually got back on track when he wrote, “the power of the extreme side of each equation needs to be diluted.”
What’s sad is neither side wants to come together for the win. It looks like the left will use mass shootings as a way to champion its gun control efforts and the right will continue to talk about the Second Amendment. And we will all pray that one of these losers (left or right) don’t go crazy in Brazoria County.
Democrats built a stage out of the bodies of the victims. Their rhetoric was disgusting and divisive.
