Residents watching their front yards fill with water are too often quick to dismiss rational explanations when their quiet street takes on the appearance of a Brazos River tributary — again. The flip side is when residents and officials are too slow doing what is necessary to prevent the recurrence of flash flooding.
It is true that few drainage systems can handle deluges of the type we have seen in recent years. Hurricane Harvey is the most prominent example of the sheer volume of falling water overwhelms man’s best efforts to deal with it, but it is far from the only one. The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda last month and some standard gully washers this decade have dropped several inches of rain in less than an hour, an impossible load for storm sewers and ditches to funnel out into the Gulf.
The strain on those systems is exacerbated by an inability — because of a lack of manpower or funding — for drainage officials to regularly maintain the ditches. Overgrowth and lack of regular dredging prevent water from flowing through them as designed, causing them to overtop into yards, streets and sometimes homes. Even the most aggressive ditch maintenance program, however, cannot prevent heavy rains at the wrong time from causing flash flooding.
Residents also contribute, with litter, yard waste and neglect causing both ditches and storm sewer inlets to become clogged. People pile their large trash items into or near drainage inlets, making it inevitable that debris can clog them if a heavy rain comes before the items are picked up. It also wouldn’t hurt if residents who are able to would help mow the roadside ditches adjacent to their homes instead of complaining someone else is responsible.
Consider that the less work government employees have to carry out on their rounds of clearing ditches and other drainage systems, the more places they can maintain in a given period.
Such cooperative efforts between residents and the people who serve them are a positive step in limiting the severity of flash flooding. The next step is to ensure our elected leaders are focused on long-term measures to improve the drainage in areas that are persistent problems and to support them with our tax dollars to carry out those projects.
Moving rainwater from a swampy area at or barely above sea level being increasingly covered in concrete is asking a lot of any drainage system. There is only so much that can be done to prevent water from filling our streets and making it into our homes. But residents and government can work cooperatively to minimize how often and how severe flash flooding will be when it happens.
