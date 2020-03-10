Using the low-end estimate released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every person in the United States who has died from contracting corinavirus, 545 Americans have died from the regular flu.
In raw numbers, that’s 22 coronavirus deaths compared to at last 12,000 from the flu.
Globally, the new virus has caused 3,995 deaths compared to between 291,000 to 646,000 from the common cold.
We present that data not to be dismissive of what has become a pandemic, but to demonstrate the panic over the new virus isn’t commensurate with the blasé attitude most Americans have with the regular flu. The elderly, children and people with compromised immune systems who have not received the regular flu vaccine are far more likely to die from the regular flu than the coronavirus.
Those in the national media can take a good share of responsibility for stoking the hysteria, but that is largely what they do these days. Pundits and politicians pointing fingers at who is responsible for its spread don’t help matters.
The extent people who have almost no chance of contracting the new virus are going to protect themselves from the unknown — the biggest cause of people freaking out — can be seen in local stores.
A note attached to an empty shelf where disinfecting wipes normally would sit explains the store is limiting the number of cleaning supplies people can buy so allow as many customers as possible to get their hands on them. The Lysol shelf is equally barren. Toilet paper and paper towels are being hoarded.
There are reasons for people among vulnerable groups and those who recently traveled abroad or took a cruise to be concerned about the possibility of catching the coronavirus. The ratio of people who die after contracting the new virus is substantially higher. Still the ratio of the population being exposed is substantially lower than the regular flu.
The rest of us need to calm down, take normal precautions and go about our regular lives. Washing hands, coughing or sneezing into our elbows, not touching your face and staying home when sick should be routine actions we undertake, not just when we fear a potentially deadly virus.
In the short term, those preventive measures are the best means of combating the new virus. In the long term, scientists will be working on vaccines to prevent its future spread.
Hysteria and compulsive cleaning will not protect us. Common-sense precautions against the flu — there is a vaccine for the common strains — and coronavirus are our best defense.
(2) entries
Agreed. It's a panicdemic
Excellent truth in this article
