The Brazoria County Marine Corps is sponsoring its annual Toys for Tots toy drive to make sure that no child is left without a new toy this Christmas.
Toys donated are distributed to needy children throughout the county through organizations such as churches, Blue Santa programs, school districts and the Salvation Army. Toys donated at businesses in the county should be donated by Dec. 15 to allow time for organizations to distribute to families by Christmas.
Our goal each year is to provide enough toys so that each child will receive two to three items to unwrap. While we receive several shipments of nice toys from National Toys for Tots, we cannot meet our goal without help from the citizens of Brazoria County. Last year toys were given to approximately 9,000 children throughout the county.
Each year, you citizens of Brazoria County give us a tremendous help in reaching our goal, and we hope we can all work together to do the same this year.
If you are a former Marine and would like to join the Marine Corps League, please call Charles Eastland at 979-571-2696. Meetings are at the Angleton American Legion at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
