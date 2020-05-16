Nothing about this academic year has been normal and graduation won’t be, either. But Brazoria County school districts are doing their absolute best to celebrate graduating seniors. Family members should put on a happy face for whatever kind of event they get to attend.
Hopefully, the Texas Education Agency has made its final decisions and school districts can have in-person ceremonies as soon as May 29. The state agency moved the date a day after announcing in-person ceremonies couldn’t happen until June 1 or later.
Commencement ceremonies must be outdoors and limit the number of people so attendees can maintain proper social distancing. This will allow most local districts to have their ceremonies at their home football stadiums as normal, but will require them to space out the grads and limit the number of guests they can bring.
At the Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, officials discussed allowing six guests per graduate at Columbia High School’s June 4 ceremony.
Angleton ISD will have its graduation May 29 at Wildcat Stadium, as planned all along, and allow four guests per graduate.
Danbury ISD will have a ceremony June 5 and allow four guests per graduate.
Brazosport ISD will also allow grads to have four guests and its ceremonies are May 29 for Brazosport High School and May 30 for Brazoswood High at Hopper Field. Brazos Success Academy’s ceremony will be May 30 at the Exporter Baseball Field.
Sweeny ISD’s ceremony will be May 29 at Bulldog Stadium and allow five guests per graduate.
Brazoria County is fortunate to have relatively small school districts, so sprawling facilities are not required for graduation. This creates a more personal experience for graduates and guests even with social distancing.
Residents who have had generations of family members graduate from these local high schools might not be used to having a limited number of guests, and many are unhappy with the restriction.
But these are unprecedented times. The class of 2020 is not lucky in any way, but they at least can appreciate that they can graduate in person and see their classmates’ faces in person, even if they’re not standing shoulder to shoulder. It is an entirely different experience than behind a screen or sticking out a car window, and they will likely be thankful for it years later, if they are not already.
Parents and family members should help offer that perspective now. Even if every grandparent, aunt and cousin can’t attend the ceremony, it won’t take away from their pride and celebration of the graduate.
The most important thing is no local soon-to-be graduates are hospitalized — or worse — because of COVID-19. Other counties and states aren’t so lucky.
Local districts have prioritized keeping students healthy while still trying to provide the best education and celebration of accomplishments they can. Family members should appreciate this effort rather than complaining about what they can’t have during a pandemic.
Agreed, Maddy. This is new to everyone so there will be a lot of learning. No time for complaining but rather helping to find a workable solution. Good luck class of 2020! We’re rooting for y’all.
