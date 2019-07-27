If anyone who has worked as a food server showed surprise that a multibillion-dollar company skimmed tips from those who delivered, it likely dripped with sarcasm. Restaurants pocketing money intended for staff long has been a criticism in the industry.
DoorDash, which delivers food orders for restaurants, apparently liked that model and adopted it, based on a story this week in the New York Times written by a former driver for the company. The reporter, Andy Newman, found that when a customer tipped above the amount designated by DoorDash, the company deducted the top from the predetermined fee.
In other words, Newman wrote, if DoorDash set a guaranteed tip of $6.85 and the customer then added $3, the driver still received the $6.85. DoorDash would pay $3.85 of it and the customer’s tip would be added, saving the company $3 instead of the driver getting $3 more as the customer likely intended.
The practice, at minimum, is dishonest. When people write in a tip amount on a receipt, the assumption is the money goes to the person who handed over the food, not the company employing them.
Under pressure after the skimming became public, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu denied the company intentionally shorted drivers and promised the policy would be revised and any tip added to the guarantee would go to the driver.
“Going forward, we’re changing our model — the new model will ensure that Dasher’s earnings will increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order,” the leader of the $7.1 billion company announced Wednesday on Twitter.
This story is something to keep in mind next time a worker usually making less than minimum wage brings you food, be it at a restaurant table or to your front door. While most employers are honest, some are not, and the only way to ensure the server or delivery driver is seeing your tip — and all of it — is to give it to them in cash.
Servers work too hard for too little money to risk an unscrupulous owner or unfair policy from fully being rewarded in the amount the customer intends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.