In light of concerns regarding COVID-19, we wanted to help educate Brazoria County residents on how they can navigate any anxieties they’re having as responsible pet owners.
According to the World Health Organization, there is currently no evidence animals, including dogs and cats, can be infected with this strand (COVID-19) of coronavirus, and no evidence animals are carriers of this virus. However, there are still precautions to take if you do become ill and have pets at home.
Maintain separation and avoid direct contact with pets and other animals, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked and sharing food. Try to make alternative arrangements for someone to look after pets in case you become ill.
If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a face mask.
Service animals should be permitted to remain with their handlers
Pet owners should always have a “pet preparedness plan” in case of emergencies: That includes:
Make sure you have enough food and product to care for pets’ needs.
Identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if you or someone in your house becomes ill.
Have crates, food and extra supplies on hand for quick movement of pets.
Keep all animal vaccines up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.
Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions. Including the prescription from your veterinarian is also helpful.
Have an identification collar for your pet — a collar with an ID tag and microchip.
For now, business will continue as normal, so do continue to report cases of sick or injured animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, or instances of aggressive or dangerous animals. However, we request that as we hope for the best but prepare for the worst, avoid non-urgent surrendering of pets of our shelter until the end of April. We want to make sure we have the staff and resources to care for the animals that truly have no other options during these uncertain times.
Found a stray pet? The SPCA is also asking people who find friendly stray pets to consider fostering them until the shelter can resume normal operations. Pets typically stay pretty close to home when they go missing, so this helps get pets home much more quickly, without having to endure the stress of the shelter. Stray finders can take the pet to a vet clinic or the SPCA to check for a microchip, file a found report and hold the pet to give the owner time to locate it.
It is a predictable pattern adoptions will slow down and intake will increase during times of uncertainty. Because we are also trying to manage the health needs of our own staff, we are hoping to be able to bring on an additional 50 emergency fosters in the next few weeks who can take home a pet for a few days or weeks once we reach critical capacity since our staffing availability will likely fluctuate.
We are looking for fosters who are willing to take in all ages, sizes and temperaments of dogs and cats, but those willing to help dogs over 40 pounds, animals with medical issue, and newborn kittens are most needed. The SPCA provides all medical supplies, crates, and food for foster animals. If you’re interested in joining this emergency foster network, please email FosterSPCA86@gmail.com.
People who can’t adopt or foster at this time can make a donation. We are currently working to raise $10,000 to stock fostering supplies and prepare for the coming seasonal influx of kittens. Donations can be made at Http://SPCA.Kindful.com/.
Critical items can also be purchased directly from the shelter’s Amazon Wish List and shipped directly to the SPCA. Most needed items are: crates and carriers of all sizes, sturdy dog leashes, and kitten milk replacer.
The SPCA, 141 Canna Lane in Lake Jackson, is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the weekends.
