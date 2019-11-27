Time away from the stresses and strains of day-to-day business allows a person to reflect and think about things they would like to have done differently in the past. This was certainly the case when I saw the face of Mr. William Wayne Yarbrough looking back at me from The Facts obituary page.
If there ever was a sweet, hardworking gentleman worthy of a comfortable place in heaven it is he.
His obituary said that he spent 23 years pursuing an unplanned career working for The Facts. With the exception of a year or two he spent most of that time working with me distributing our newspaper.
By far the toughest work in a newspaper falls upon its circulation department. Those employees and the contract newspaper carriers who deliver the paper are at the tail end of a lengthy production process. Their charge is to deliver each freshly printed edition of the newspaper by 6 every morning.
While this seems a simple enough feat, Mother Nature has a way of stepping in and complicating the process. With the editorial department, advertising, classified, composition and press operations ahead of them, these folks inherit every breakdown and missed deadline that happened during the day and late evening hours.
Not only are they often behind the clock, but they have to perform rain or shine, high water or ice, on some of the darkest, deadliest roads in the county. When I was neck deep in the newspaper business, these folks were my heroes. And they are a rare, shrinking hardworking breed.
Mr. Yarbrough was just that.
His routes were in Freeport and he also collected money from our racks. We would see him a couple of times a week in the mornings when he came in to deliver his deposits.
Always cheerful, full of energy and in a hurry we would exchange pleasantries. He often had good advice for me, and if we were having problems in his neck of the woods his insights were always spot on.
Servicing a newspaper rack early one dark morning, he was robbed of his wallet by a fellow with a knife. Most people would have reconsidered occupations at that point, but not him. The police caught the robber and got his wallet back. In his telling of the story to us later that morning, he seemed more put off by the inconvenience of it all rather than the danger.
We spent 20 some odd years in passing, small talk and general business discourse. He was a kind, honest man who went about his task with no complaints, other than the weather.
My wish, given my newfound perspective, is that I could have slowed the both of us down, that we could have gotten to know each other better. I wish I would have told him how much I respected him and his work ethic. Unfortunately that will never happen.
He spent 23 years working at an “unplanned” job and I, and The Facts newspaper, are better for it. God bless you William Wayne Yarbourgh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.