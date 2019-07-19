Ross Perot was described as “colorful,” “a pain,” and “a gadfly” in his obituaries. But one adjective was used the most: “eccentric.” He follows a long line of eccentric Texans — some right on the edge of weird. We had a governor tied to his mule — that’s a strange story. Another Texan wanted to be buried standing up.
Then there was Houston’s own Howard Hughes, who supposedly was such a germophobe he wore Kleenex boxes on his feet.
But let’s start with Perot, who wasn’t born Ross Perot and even changed the way people pronounced his last name. According to his obit, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Bob McFadden, which was on the front page of The New York Times and filled two full pages inside, Perot was born Henry Ray Perot, but changed his name to Henry Ross in honor of a brother who died as a toddler.
The family pronounced the surname PEE-roe, but in his 20s Ross changed that, too, making it puh-ROE, because, he said, he got tired of correcting people. He called himself Ross; years later, the news media added the initial “H” at the beginning of his name, but he never liked it.
As a boy growing up poor in Texarkana, Perot broke his father’s horses and Ross’s nose. He had never been in a boat or even seen an ocean when was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. (He kept his Navy haircut the rest of this life.) Despite academic mediocrity, he was elected class president and graduated in 1953.
Perot was to serve four years in the Navy. After serving only 15 months he tried desperately to get out. He clashed with his superior officers, one of whom wrote Perot was “emotionally maladjusted for a regular Navy career.” Nevertheless, in later years he was honored by both the Navy and the Marine Corps for endowing foundations and helping veterans.
After the Navy, Perot joined IBM in 1955. In his last year at IBM, he filled his sales quota for the year in the first three weeks of January. He quit and founded Electronic Data Systems. In 1984 he sold it to General Motors for $2.5 billion in cash and stock that made him GM’s largest shareholder. He joined GM’s board and quickly made himself unbearable.
“Revitalizing GM is like teaching an elephant to tap dance,” Perot said. He also said: “It takes five years to design a new car in this country. Heck, we won World War II in four years.” One can only wonder how the GM board of directors meetings went. In 1986, the board paid him just to go away. Perot accepted a $700 million GM buyout. Two years later, he founded Perot Systems. In 2009, Dell acquired Perot Systems for $3.9 billion.
He ran for president in 1992 and 1996. In the ’92 campaign, at the peak of his popularity, he suddenly dropped out of the race.
Months later, he jumped back in, explaining his political rivals had engaged in “dirty tricks” to disrupt his daughter Carolyn’s wedding. “I had three reports that the Republican Party intended to publish a fake photograph of my daughter,” putting her head on another body.
According to one report, he frequently hired private investigators to check on the backgrounds of employees and adversaries. He routinely monitored the movements and friendships of his family members. His Dallas mansion was surrounded by walls, cameras, movement sensors, alarms and security guards; on occasion, armed with an automatic rifle, he roamed the grounds.
Now, as for other Texans who had odd quirks, the before-cited Gov. George T. Wood (1847-1849) rode a mule around the state. At night he took a rope and tied one end to his ankle and the other end to the mule. Wood refused to wear socks.
Early Texan Brit Bailey’s will required he be buried standing up, facing the west “with my rifle at my side and a jug of whiskey at my feet.”
Then there was Texan Howard Hughes and his Kleenex boxes. In his later years, Hughes holed up in a Las Vegas hotel and casino. He ate the same dinner all the time: a triple glass of tomato juice, a salad, a thin butterfly steak and coffee. In 1976, Hughes died on a flight to Houston to seek medical treatment. A Houston minister began his sermon with, “Last week the richest man in the world died — and nobody cared.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.