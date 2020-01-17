A person who rushes through a burning home to alert everyone else inside about the fire is called a hero, and rightly so. Anyone who risks their own safety for the well-being of others merits accolades.
Not everyone lives with a residential life-saver, however, making it all the more important for them to ensure the tools and wisdom they possess are put to use.
That is especially true given the rash of devastating home fires the area has seen recently, starting the week before Christmas. Two families in Jones Creek and residents of a Clute apartment complex are just some of those who lost everything but the clothes on their backs.
In all those cases, it is suspected an electrical issue sparked the blaze. That is a common problem, especially in older homes.
Short of replacing all the wiring in the house, owners can take extra care to ensure the system is not taxed by overloaded plugs and that space heaters are plugged directly into the outlet and not run through an extension cord that might not be able to handle the load.
Every room, whether in a house, apartment or another type of housing, needs to have a smoke detector and have it checked regularly. Those of lesser means who might have problems affording detectors can contact their local fire department, many of which have programs that provide free devices. Those that have detectors need to ensure they work.
Ensuring nothing flammable is near an open flame is another important prevention. That roll of paper towels too close to the stove or next to a lighted candle is a potential disaster. So is leaving cooking food unattended. Just stepping into another room for a second is long enough for spattering hot grease to ignite a potholder or flame up into cabinetry.
If there is a fire, having an escape plan is always beneficial, but most people don’t bother practicing it. At a minimum, family members should know where to meet after fleeing the home.
A checklist of fire prevention tips is available at redcross.org, and it would do everyone good to run through it as a family. It could save lives in the event they find themselves in a home rapidly filling with smoke.
More chilly temperatures are expected to arrive in the area Sunday, meaning people will be lighting fireplaces and turning on space heaters. Before the cold front arrives, take time to think of the unthinkable and be prepared.
