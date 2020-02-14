Writer answers defenses of president’s behavior
I’d like to address some issues Dave Alston raised in his recent letter. I spoke to Christianity because they are the majority in this county. However, the many sincere Muslims, Hindus, etc. who live here also do not approve of Trump’s ethics. It’s a moral lack that offends kind and thoughtful folks. The Q’uran, Talmud, Bhagavad Gita, etc. because they all denounce lying, cheating and adultery. Christians don’t have a monopoly on decent behavior.
Mr. Alston seems to imply the end justifies the means. The falseness of which most of us learned at our mother’s knee. I look askance at any who say, “He might be a jerk but he’s OUR jerk.” “By their fruits ye shall know them” is a valued cliché because we know “fruits of a poison tree” are rarely good for anyone.
Washington and Lincoln are our paragons of thoughtfulness and intelligence. They should be the example all who seek office aspire to emulate. If I have a choice, I would pick an electric chainsaw if I don’t care for smoke and noise, to use Alston’s example.
“Politics ain’t bean-bag” is true because it’s a rough-and-tumble business. But, you don’t have to be a jerk to succeed, just tough-skinned and have some guts. Neither describe Trump.
Finally, any regular reader of this column knows I hold progressive views but haven’t been a Democrat for decades. There are no saints in either party. It’s always the lesser of two evils. By the by, I wonder why Dave put sins in parenthesis. Does he think they aren’t?
John Allen, Demi-John Island
