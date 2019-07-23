When it became clear their relationship with Superintendent Donald Rhodes wasn’t working out and Damon ISD trustees decided they needed to park company, the board had no idea the secrets that would emerge.
Rhodes was a well-liked member of the community, and based on the information trustees had, the district seemed to be in fantastic shape. It had added a high school program and varsity sports, and enrollment numbers were good for the small district.
What had been an acceptable academic performance, however, bottomed out with results from the 2017-18 school year. Damon ISD had received an “F” from the newly implemented state rating system, and trustees turned up the heat on Rhodes to explain the problems and offer solutions.
Rhodes at first asked for a leave of absence, which the board granted, then resigned at the end of the six-week leave. Interim Superintendent Brett Springston laid out the stark realities to the board at the time, including that without significant changes, the state likely would dissolve the district within five years.
It was a mess, and even then the board did not have the full picture of the academic and financial issues it would have to confront. Those came last month when the Texas Education Agency sent a letter to the district spelling out financial deficiencies in how the district had been run.
The June 28 TEA memo, based on an independent auditor’s findings, disclosed significant deficiencies in internal financial controls, possible misuse of maintenance tax note money and deficit balances in the national breakfast/lunch program fund.
It also points out many of the deficiencies highlighted in this year’s audit had been brought up before. Trustees said that information never made it to them.
The good news is Damon ISD trustees brought in a new superintendent, David Hayward, who has private-sector expertise in turning around struggling businesses. He already has made great strides in putting Damon ISD on a solid financial footing, notably tightening controls on spending that does not require board approval.
Trustees, likewise, have tightened up on their oversight of the district’s financial and academic performance. They also are implementing measures to resurrect the district’s reputation by hiring a curriculum consultant to align what is being taught from one grade level to the next and ensure teachers as in a position to succeed.
Despite its tight finances, the board also agreed to increase the pay for starting teachers in hopes of being able to reduce the amount of faculty churn. That is especially important in a small district, where familiarity breeds success.
It would be easy for the board to point the finger at Rhodes as the cause of the district’s tumultuous year and for Damon ISD residents to point the finger at the board for not providing sufficient oversight of Rhodes’ activities as superintendent. Finger-pointing won’t solve anything, though, and the district is taking the right approach in admitting mistakes and moving on.
Damon ISD is not out of the woods, but clearly it is on the right path to emerge into a brighter future. Continued diligence will ensure they reach the necessary daylight to restore confidence in the district and the community.
