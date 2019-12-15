The n ews last week that the Oli n Corp. site in Freeport would be losing two production facilities could have been much worse. The company could have jettisoned the workers associated with those plants.
Fortunately for the Brazoria County economy, Olin said it does not expect anyone to be laid off when the plants are shuttered by the end of 2020. Affected workers will be reassigned to jobs at the company’s remaining facilities.
While that signifies no one should be unnecessarily alarmed by the development that local petrochemical production will be dipping, it should at least raise a few eyebrows in recognition that the almost 15-year run of mammoth economic expansion cannot continue unabated. At some point, economic conditions will require manufacturers to tap the brakes.
Never before in the history of our country has it gone a decade without a recession, as it has now — seven years of sluggish but sustained growth under President Barack Obama and a hyper-accelerated expansion the last three years under President Donald Trump. If not for trade friction, the Trump expansion could have been even greater.
The steam, however, is beginning to cool. Auto sales have been slumping, and since they are building fewer vehicles as a result, automakers do not need as many petrochemical products. Contractors in the Permian Basin have announced a wave of layoffs in recent months as depressed energy prices have cut into the fracking market.
In addition to the thousands of jobs lost in the oil and gas sector, the number of jobs at companies providing support services to those industries, including site preparation and construction, has fallen progressively since October 2018.
Other parts of Texas have not been immune to a constricting economy. Caterpillar cut 120 workers at its plant in Victoria in response to weakening demand. That is the same reason Olin provided for its decision to close permanently its 230,000-ton chlor-alkali plant and a vinylidene chloride facility in Freeport.
While the news is disappointing, Brazoria County officials remain positive about the future of the industry in the area. Plants have closed before, and the region has continued to prosper. But Olin’s announcement should signal that the high-speed economic engine that has propelled local growth could be slowing, and plants and workers could find themselves idle as part of the natural economic cycle.
“It’s sad, but it’s a dose of reality that can happen with any business. They have to make these tough decisions,” said Gary Basinger, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County.
Olin still has plenty of production facilities in Brazoria County from its 2015 acquisition of former Dow Chemical Co. properties, and plants in Brazosport, Chocolate Bayou and the Sweeny area remain in the picture for future expansions. The petrochemical industry is not about to implode here or anywhere else — its future remains vibrant.
There will be blips, however, and Olin’s announcement could foreshadow some are on the way. That should not alarm anyone, but considering the unprecedented local and national economic growth, it should not surprise anyone either.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.