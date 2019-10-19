“Change is good” is a frequently heard phrase, and in the case of moving sixth-graders to West Brazos Junior High, which has called for a $11.5 million bond election, this appears to be an idea that agrees with everyone involved. During open meetings regarding realigning grades between the district’s elementary schools in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, community members made it clear they would prefer sixth-grade students be at the junior high school rather than the current placement at elementary schools. “It seems like it’s the right place for them to be,” Principal Alfred Black said. The junior high was built in a manner that makes it easy to expand, Superintendent Steven Galloway said. In particular, the change would improve the district’s band program. Currently, band directors travel throughout the district to teach the junior high band students at Barrow and West Columbia elementary schools, Band Director Jared Hackett said. If all of the sixth-graders were together at the junior high, it would improve morale and bond the kids through their activities at an earlier age, he said. Currently, students tend to already think of themselves as part of the “Barrow band” before they ever come to seventh grade, Hackett said. “It opens up the sense of community early on,” he said. Another reason this makes sense is that, quite frankly, sixth-graders have more in common with students in the grades above them than below them. The move could help the sixth-graders’ maturity levels more than being with second-graders and younger kids, Barrow Elementary Principal Tara Belote said. A sixth-grade wing at the junior high could be a good transition to secondary education, she said. Sixth-grade students can go deeper into subjects than the grades below them, said Angela Martin, who teaches sixth-grade English, language arts and reading at Barrow. They are more independent, can understand and process things differently and work in collaborative groups, she said. There would be some difficulties involved with the transition. A shift in maturity might be needed for some sixth-graders who are more used to being surrounded by elementary students, but this will prove helpful in the long run as they advance into higher grades. But such transitions are part of the process of moving up in the academic world. West Brazos Junior High was designed with expansion in mind, and adding sixth-graders to that campus makes long-term sense. “I think it’ll be a good thing for the community and students,” Belote said.
