Checking the “About” link on Facebook for the “It’s OK to Vote No, Angleton” page brings up a nebulous source for the people behind the group. “This is a page for taxpayers and community members to share information,” the description reads.
Ads showing up on people’s news feeds show it being sponsored by “Educated to Vote,” but that organization’s listed website is bogus, as is its phone number with a Washington, D.C., area code.
A similar site opposing a proposed Keller ISD bond states as its purpose, “Keep our children out of debt and the Keller ISD responsible with our money.” It lists a local mailing address that is actually a postal box at a UPS Store.
There also are groups opposing bonds in other communities around the state; some have identifiable leaders while most do not. Angleton’s bond opposition efforts fall into the latter.
The ironic aspect of all this is the anti-bond efforts are rooted in claims of wanting transparency about what approving the debt issues will mean for taxpayers — yet voters have no way of knowing whether the opponents are mostly local residents, how they’re being funded and what underlying motivations they might have. A few of the posters across the “It’s OK to Vote No” communities are the same, indicating it is a coordinated effort based somewhere outside Brazoria County.
Where? By whom? Angleton voters have no way of knowing. The perpetrators have not revealed themselves and do not appear to have any intention of doing so.
The question here is not about the bond itself. Those who are against more tax dollars being spent on schools or other government-funded projects, regardless of their reasons, have every right to do so. They should make their objections known and, when possible, back them up with verifiable data.
Our challenge to the “It’s OK to Vote No, Angleton” creators is to show their faces so voters can determine the validity of their claims. Anonymous social media posts hardly show someone willing to stand up for what they believe.
What's the big deal. The Democrats don't have any problem with "anonymous informants" or the fact that their Antifa comrades wear masks!
