The Facts is far from alone in asking local political candidates to share a stage in advance of the primary election next month. Where tonight’s event will stand apart, we believe, will be in asking the candidates for two high-profile races specific questions about issues important to area residents.
Everyone is welcome to the event scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.
The first hour will allow any candidates in county-level contested primary elections who chose to participate an opportunity to meet voters and answer their questions. At 6:30 p.m., the three Republicans seeking to be the next Brazoria County sheriff will take center stage, followed by the GOP contenders for Texas House District 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Throughout the event, our intention is to provide the candidates a chance to share their vision for how they will serve our area beyond buzzwords and catchy slogans, something not always afforded them in what passes for local debates.
This is not to slight the forums elsewhere, but trying to give dozens of candidates equal time in the span of a lunch break only provides a sprinkle of what each person stands for and hopes to accomplish. Often, the candidate doesn’t have time for much more than a two-minute, well-rehearsed stump speech that offers little depth or insight.
We’re not sure how many people will come out to tonight’s forum, but we hope to have a full house. A participatory democracy requires people to participate, and the best way to be an educated voter is to be active in the process.
Part of that process, which we believe will be a valuable one, takes place tonight at the Lake Jackson Civic Center. Come out and hear real answers to the questions Facts readers have posed about important issues.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.