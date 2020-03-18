It is a common refrain among the libertarian-infused brand of conservatism common in Brazoria County and Texas: Imagine the government thinking they can tell me what I can and can’t do.
The government is right now dispensing a lot of do’s and do-nots, and as distasteful as we might find their actions, it is for the betterment of society that we comply.
Our “free country” has a lengthy history of its people being handcuffed by the decisions of its federal overlords. Sometimes those freedoms are surrendered willingly — such as rationing food and materials during World War II in the name of defeating a global enemy.
As President Donald Trump said during his daily briefing Tuesday, we are at war with a dangerous global enemy again, and we should begrudgingly give up convenience for the sake of the greater good.
The coronavirus, a germ unknown to scientists and medical professionals less than six months ago, has upended life for every American. And it is necessary, putting the health of everyday people ahead of the bottom-line costs to businesses and disruptions to how we want to go about our lives.
Among those things people are being asked to give up are a pleasant sit-down meal in a restaurant and a drink with friends at the local bar. Residents of some states can cancel bowling nights, casino trips, workouts at the local gym and a dip in the pool.
Americans are making other decisions on their own. They are skipping in-person shopping for clothes, shoes and other items they can put off. Commercial airlines are flying nearly empty, and popular destinations are suddenly absent of tourists.
The cost to the economy is incalculable at this point, with federal leaders suggesting an infusion of about $1 trillion dollars through corporate bailouts and checks to households. Small businesses feel the hit more directly, and some might not survive to the point of cashing the check from Uncle Sam.
Workers at those small businesses will have a hard time paying their bills, and if they qualify for emergency unemployment benefits, it could be months before that help arrives.
We also have surrendered our sense of community. We are worshiping alone and keeping our distance from even our closest friends for fear they have the coronavirus and don’t know it. Where during most crises we call for everyone to come together, this one demands we stay apart. No comforting hugs, no prayer vigils. We’re going through it alone, together.
The sacrifices being made now, whether in response to a government edict or just common sense, are uncomfortably necessary. They will allow our parents and grandparents, people recovering from heart attacks and other illnesses, to still be around to enjoy get-togethers when the dangerous disease dissipates, likely this summer.
Ignoring the warnings and the mandates could very well be a death sentence to someone we love of a stranger we brush against grabbing cleaning wipes in the store. We are better, more selfless than that.
Think today what we can do for others, not the things we are losing because of our invisible enemy. We are in this together, even if we must stay apart to win this war.
