Trump criticism farcical
Let’s see if I understand what’s going on.
I saw at least a half-dozen or more talking heads on 24-hour news networks telling us that Trump was vindictive and mean by talking about the failed impeachment. He said things that were hurtful. I’m reminded of an old saying, “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
All of the “in” people told us Trump could not be president, and they all said it in the nicest way. Then he was elected. Then the FBI tried to get his election overturned. Mr. Comey was a big player in that, and they then hired Mr. Mueller to finish him off, but they found nothing to pronounce him guilty, and then they tried to convict him because they couldn’t find evidence to say he was not guilty, they said he wasn’t proved innocent.
All of you screaming, “we must protect the Constitution” should think about that for a minute. Of course they opened up an investigation based on a fairy tale bought and paid for by his opponent in that election. They spied on his campaign and violated a U.S. citizen’s rights, and the failed impeachment was a farce from the beginning. It all started based on the Trump dossier that wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.
Maybe we should look at our politicians, and if they have acted poorly, maybe we should fire all of them.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
Spot on. Spot on
