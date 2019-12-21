Simon N Juliana Castillo
Great. As if my children’s softball and baseball dreams matter. It looks like we will go to other towns for league.
Ja’Shaun Ifoundme
I worked at the city. Parks and Recreation stay on top of those fields. Maybe if the city offered them more than $13.57 they can keep people — not to mention the wonderful raise to 14.30 after getting a commercial driver’s license.
Brittany Hardison
What happened to the days of local businesses sponsoring teams? Why is that not a thing anymore?
Ann Neumann Coe
Go to a board meeting. Flood the chamber with people.
Ernesto Casas
To make these associations work, people must volunteer to keep up the facilities like mowing, edging and dragging the fields. I did it for over six years and that’s doing six fields. If you want to have nice facilities, you must put in the time.
Sandra Massie Stanford
Sad and I’ve got three younger boys wanting to play — so expensive.
Kelli Broaddus Montgomery
You better make sure these fields are in pristine condition at all times or else I will not pay this fee. I have a huge feeling these fields will not be mowed to the standards of the hard-working volunteers. I’m ashamed of the City of Lake Jackson. This isn’t a fee; it’s an additional tax on your citizens.
Bobby Cherry
How many of you people pay Lake Jackson property taxes? Getting real pay increases for city maintenance workers will increase taxes. Fine, go to West Columbia and Angleton and look at the difference in the quality of facilities. I have grandkids play Little League ball on the ball fields in Lake Jackson who don’t live in town and they happily pay the fees. Sorry taxpayers do not need to be paying for your kid’s fun. We’re already subsidizing part of it.
Jody Martin
This is a joke. They don’t budget money very well, so kids have to suffer. The city is a thief. I’m part of the Little League board. They do little to nothing to help maintain the fields.
Shanell Fuse
This is crazy but it came later than I thought.
Brock Alan Talbot
It sucks to see. This is the biggest problem with soccer in this country. There’s no reason for it to spread to other sports.
Nathan Brown
So the $200-plus we already pay isn’t enough? Registration fees and candy. Plus we coaches and helpers drag and take the field after every game. All they have to do is mow.
Joe James
Back in the 90s Brazoria Telephone Company mowed all the soccer fields in Brazoria. All these tax abatements, all the new tax revenue and once again average citizen has to pay.
Cynthia Ponzi
You can’t afford to play baseball in Lake Jackson. Last year was $175. Now, who knows?
Ian Patin
This is a bad decision by the city. This will do nothing but hurt the athletes, their families and the organizations. Talk with any organization that has “city-maintained fields” and you will hear nothing but negative comments. The organization will lose control over field lights, scheduling, events and most importantly the ability to keep fees low so families can afford to sign their kids up. Angleton attempted to take over the youth sports complexes this year but thankful failed. They will try again and they need to be stopped.
Julie Murrell Edwards
Numbers are already down due to select ball teams, so pushing those away who cannot afford rec ball is what will happen.
Cheryl Lynn
Girls, come to West Columbia Girls Softball Association. We’re a small league but we’re tough. So much love and softball family is where it’s at.
Rhonda Clavell
Request a waiver of those fees.
