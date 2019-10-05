Nissa Beliveaux Picard
An impeachment inquiry is a legitimate way to investigate the alleged criminal activity of a government official. To say we should ignore this criminal activity in favor of an election (the very election whose very legitimacy may have been impacted by said crime) is short-sighted and goes against the tools we have to keep our government balanced and our people informed.
Derek Jasso
Only reason they want to impeach is because they know he’s gonna win again.
Adriana Catarina Tamez Terrill
So it’s an impeachment inquiry — they’re investigating what, if anything, illegal or impeachment worthy was done. I say do it. After all, it’s in the memo clear as day — he asked the president of the Ukraine to look into the company Hunter Biden was working for, and that call was preceded by Trump stopping foreign aid money that was (without issue) set to go to the Ukraine. Petitioning a foreign body to look into your political opponent is an impeachable act.
Jeannie Lorene McGee
Ugh! I’m so tired of this! It’s been proven over and over again … everything the left has said Trump has done, is not true! Things they accuse him of are things they have done. They are playing on people’s emotions and counting on their ignorance. They can’t beat him in 2020 (look at their front-runners). So they have to try other ways to take him out. It’s getting really pathetic and I’m sick of it. Can’t people see the good he has done? Can’t people just say “Well, he won, his time could almost be done, but for now let’s just see how the rest of his time goes.” The leftists can’t stand it though, that he won and that he is doing good … and they want to get people fired up. Wake up and #walkaway. Stop eating out of their hands.
Ryan Vennell
When one party votes along party lines to impeach, knowing full well that the Senate vote will never pass, all while hilariously claiming that what they’re doing isn’t partisan … it’s going to be seen as nothing more than a desperate political stunt. It’s completely self-defeating. People will end up coming out in droves to vote for Trump.
Marci Richardson Matchett
This is just the latest witch hunt cooked up by the Democratic Party. I don’t like Trump, and if the Democrats were as dedicated to fixing the issues in America as they are to making up/trying to find ways to get rid of Trump, our country would be better off.
Dustin Jarod
Lol. This is called “The Facts,” right? So … an inquiry divides our country?
Ronie Kimbler
He should have never been in office to begin with. Say what you want, but he is not even intelligent enough to even hold that position.
Joe Tobias
And the hypocrisy is even worse. No one does research. Everyone does a simple google search and takes it as fact.
Sarah Matusek Briggs
Sadly enough, the media is the biggest divider. Printing and editing only the “juicy” parts that will win ratings. I am so over the news and what it now stands for. And as far as paying to read an article online? Not happening. It’s all about money money money, not keeping the people informed. If it were worth the $2 day pass I may consider it.
Craig Conrad
The country is already divided, and giving Trump a pass on extorting another country to interfere in our election is criminally stupid. There will be other presidents more capable and more intelligent who will abuse whatever Trump precedent is allowed to define this dumpster fire of a presidency.
Lestisha Wiley Bell
It won’t cause division. People are publicly speaking the words they say in private.
Ray Grisham
Impeachment is the Democrats’ only hope, and they don’t have the support to actually remove him.
Mike Venegas
Your viewpoint hasn’t always been this. The division is being created by the Democrats. It’s never been different. About time this paper opens its eyes and sees the ramifications of this silly tactic.
Wayne Taylor
Trump will not be impeached because that will open up a plethora of investigations that will incriminate the majority of the Democrat Party and many of them will go to prison.
William Samuel
These proceedings are long overdue. The Mueller report lays out 10 instances of obstruction and more than 120 unreported contacts between members of his campaign and Russian officials, businessmen and hackers, In most instances for the purpose of soliciting damaging information on his presidential rival. Now he has admitted to pressuring a friendly head of state into investigating another rival, in conjunction with his personal lawyer and fixer. When asked about providing further aid, he tells his counterpart, “I want you to do me a favor.” By his own words shall he be condemned.
Carol Weis Bohley
Congress is doing its constitutional duty to investigate possible crimes by the White House. There are too many smoking guns to ignore. We need to be Americans first, not Republicans or Democrats.
Lori Duke
I will be voting against the idiots who want to impeach Trump.
Lawrence Edder
This topic has attracted trolls like flies on manure.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.