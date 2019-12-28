When does someone become an adult?
It’s a measure that over the past century has increasingly moved up. Just this year, both Texas and the U.S. government chose to raise the age at which people are allowed to purchase tobacco products to 21.
That’s why it was a little surprising when Lake Jackson’s charter review committee came back with recommendation that the city allow 18-year-olds to run for city office. The minimum age for someone running for city office currently sits at 21, and that comes with the requirement that the person also live in Lake Jackson for a year before running for the seat.
And why not?
For those saying they know too many 18-year-olds who can barely take responsibility for their own lives, keep in mind that just because someone runs for public office doesn’t automatically mean they’ve got the job.
But if someone that age was able to run a successful campaign and have the community vote them into office, then why shouldn’t they be able to serve?
Think the person running doesn’t have enough life experience? Well, don’t vote for them.
But to say 18-year-olds shouldn’t be able to run at all because they lack real life experiences just serves to further exclude younger voices. And what is that barrier for life experiences? Paying taxes? Getting married? Owning property? Having a child?
When adulthood starts can vary from one person’s life to another.
Let’s not pretend poor decision-making and lacking an understanding of the inner workings of government are limited to those in their teens and 20s. There are still plenty of people voting who would struggle to name the three branches of the federal government and the responsibilities of each one.
If anything, the kid fresh off their U.S. history course might have a better grasp on government than someone 20 years removed from those lessons.
Complaints about 18-year-olds not knowing how to make their beds and taking part in silly online challenges only serves to illustrate how out of touch some adults are with the concerns of younger residents.
But when is that determination of when someone truly becomes an adult?
Even without a seat on the council, 18-year-olds can still register to vote and make decisions about multi-million dollar projects that affect thousands of residents. So why exactly aren’t they responsible enough to make decisions about tobacco and alcohol use?
That’s not to say they should or should not, but this tiered approach to adulthood we currently have is only serving to put off the inevitable. Kicking responsibilities down the road and delaying consequences for poor decisions doesn’t always make people more mature.
There needs to be a more definite determination of when people are adults.
(1) entry
If 18 year olds can go fight in wars , they should have right to run for office
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.