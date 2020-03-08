Back i n 2006, Richwood city leaders were excited about the possibility of a master-planned development proposed for an unincorporated swath of land just outside city limits. They hosted workshops about what it would mean for Richwood’s growth, including that it would help it reach the population needed for home-rule status.
The following year, before the property had been platted, Richwood City Council voted to annex the site. Palatial homes on 1- to 5-acre lots meant a lot of tax revenue, and the city saw giant dollar signs once construction started.
That eagerness among people who didn’t have a lot of background dealing with major development was an invitation for trouble. It not only came quickly, but that trouble is one of the permanent residents of the still underdeveloped subdivision.
Within months of the city approving the final plat for the 956-acre site that promised 9 acres of green space, a pavilion and a dog park in spring 2008, Lonestar Land Partners was at the city’s door asking for changes. The lots were just 100 feet wide, and with a mandatory 15-foot setback from each side property line, homes could be only 70 feet wide.
Lonestar representatives asked the city for a variance on the setbacks so they could build bigger homes than originally proposed. The city complied.
No homes had been built to that point, and few would go up before Lonestar Land Partners went belly up after the housing market crashed that year. What it had built, residents of today have found out, hasn’t lived up to its promise.
Water and sewer service to the subdivision has created problems. A child in an Oakwood Shores home might have become ill in 2018 because insufficient water pressure allowed bacteria to grow in the lines, officials said. When the fire department would flush lines, pressure would drop elsewhere in the city, causing it to run afoul of state regulations.
The roads in some places in Oakwood Shores are just marginally better than gravel as they continue to crumble because of poor construction. This problem isn’t new — The Facts wrote a story two years ago about the city being financially unable to address the problem — but people living in half-million-dollar homes are none too happy that the deterioration continues.
The subdivision’s roads are “systematically failing,” Richwood Public Works Director Clif Custer said in the February 2018 story. He pointed out then that for all of the complaints by subdivision residents that the city wasn’t doing anything about their roads, for five years the bulk of Richwood’s road maintenance and road projects budget had been consumed by Oakwood Shores.
Voters last tear approved money to for road and infrastructure upgrades, some of which will go to Oakwood Shores, but the short-sightedness of past city leadership cannot be repaired by throwing a couple million dollars at it. More bonds and more tax revenue will be needed to do things right and reverse the errors of the past.
It is a situation not unique to Richwood, as neighboring Freeport only recently managed to redirect its resources to improving long-neglected infrastructure problems, for just one example.
One of Richwood’s other neighbors, Lake Jackson, is demonstrating what should have happened with Oakwood Shores in how the city is handling the proposed Alden subdivision. It has hosted many public meetings, the city holding its ground on minimum building standards and putting a priority on it being built right instead of being overwhelmed by the excitement of it being built at all. That is the benefit of experience with large developments and a willingness to be patient.
Oakwood Shores residents deserve better than the infrastructure they have. Richwood is working to bring it to them, and other residents of the city opened their wallets to help build drive-able roads and improve water service in a subdivision they’ll never be able to afford to call home. That is progress, but more patience will be needed now to overcome the lack of it before the first home was built.
