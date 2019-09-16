ACCLAIM
Walking into an animal shelter can be a stressful situation. Barking and meowing is around every turn. Pleading eyes look out from cages and containers, practically begging to be adopted.
But the animals behind those pleading eyes live in those conditions every day, sometimes for months. It’s a living situation that doesn’t allow for much playtime and can leave dogs and cats not making the best first impressions. And when these animals need to find a new home, first impressions matter.
SPCA of Brazoria County’s Doggie Day Out invited residents to pick up a dog and give him or her a day out on the town.
What could have been left at a simple outing to the park was made into a fun scavenger hunt, where participants were invited to visit area businesses with their four-legged friend for the day and snap a pic for the chance to win prizes.
“Shelter dogs thrive with one-on-one time, and their true personalities shine,” SPCA board President Brandei Goolsby said. “They long for a day out of the shelter to play and get loved on both, of which has a direct impact on the adoptability.”
The free event was a great way to get some of the dogs out of the shelter and enable them to have a bit of fun for a day. SPCA of Brazoria County organizers deserve some recognition for bringing joy to both residents and animals this past weekend.
BASF, Brazosport College thinking ahead
In 2019, there is little doubt education has changed. Chromebooks, iPads and other technologies have transformed grade-school education, but that doesn’t mean college is any different.
Sci-fi technologies like augmented reality, 3D training, drones and robotics are actual things current college students will need to learn for their future careers, and Brazoria County is lucky to have two parties who recognize that reality.
BASF Corp. announced a donation of $1 million to Brazosport College for what was described as a mutually beneficial relationship for both groups.
The donation was recognized by Brazosport College President Millicent Valek on Friday at the President’s Reception.
It’s always great to see employers giving back to and investing in their communities, but this donation shows a level of commitment by both the college and BASF that leaves few questions as to what their priorities are: to have an educated workforce that is prepared for what’s coming, not what already happened.
SHAME
Divisive rhetoric is just that
After the August shooting in an El Paso Walmart, there was little doubt Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke would address the issue of gun violence at the Houston debate last week.
But there is doing something, and then there is doing something right.
“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke said at the Thursday debate. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”
It was a reaction that isn’t entirely unexpected. The former U.S. congressional representative calls the West Texas city home and left the campaign trail to visit those grieving. It’s also a comment that likely plays to his base and elicited applause from the crowd in attendance.
What he didn’t hear were the groans as people switched TV channels.
Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain swiftly followed O’Rourke’s debate comments by tweeting “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.” Robert Francis are O’Rourke’s first and middle names.
What’s at issue here is not whether what O’Rourke said was right or wrong — that’s ultimately up to voters — but that both his and Cain’s comments only served to make each side of an already-ugly debate about gun violence dig in their heels a little deeper.
Solutions are needed. Words aren’t enough to end mass shootings, but those solutions can only be reached when gun owners and those who choose not to own firearms can come together to create reasonable, realistic solutions.
Passionate threats will only make each side less likely to work with the other, and that’s how we end up never making any progress.
