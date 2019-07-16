Put veterans first
I am a Vietnam veteran who proudly served because I believe in:
My country and the legitimately elected officials.
My country that has distinct borders.
My country that has a legal system based on laws.
My country that has a form of government that is balanced.
My government’s ability to compromise for the betterment of all its citizens.
My government’s ability to obey the laws, such that all citizens are equal.
So why are the Dems so scared of a red ball cap with the initials MAGA?
Every vet needs to get a cap that has “Take Care Of Us First” (TCOUF), and let’s see what their reaction will be.
John Ridel, Angleton
Critic gets details about the RESTORE Act wrong
Mr. Teague was correct to apologize to residents of the lower San Bernard River for ascribing a selfish motive to their support for reopening the mouth of the river. He should also apologize for making any comments at all on legislation that he either has not read or does not understand.
The RESTORE Act, short for Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf States Act, prescribes how the $6.7 billion in fines from the Deepwater Horizon spill are to be used. In addition to providing remediation of the spill’s impact, 35 percent of the funds are split evenly among the five Gulf states to be used for “ecosystem restoration, economic development and tourism promotion,” in the words of the legislation.
The San Bernard River project satisfies not just one but all three criteria. It and the other approved projects for the Texas coast have been vetted by the EPA, the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality and the U.S. Treasury for compliance with the law.
There is a difference between the definition of the word “restore” and the meaning of the acronym RESTORE. Even the slightest familiarity with the RESTORE Act would clarify that for Mr. Teague. Any objections to the proposed use of the funds should have been raised seven years ago when Congress passed the law.
Tom Ronayne, Sweeny
